Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown met several die-hard fans when she stepped into the Pluzz FM studio for an interview

In the video, she was seen directing her fans on how to properly take a selfie with her since she wanted to ensure they were happy about the pictures

The video melted many hearts as people talked about their admiration for McBrown for making time for her fans

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown won the admiration of many people when a video ensuring her fans got the perfect selfie with her surfaced online.

Nana Ama McBrown is shown massive love by fans. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh and @pluzz899fm

Source: TikTok

McBrown hangs out with her fans

The exciting video was captured inside the Pluzz 89.9FM's studio inside the West Hills Mall in Accra, Ghana, and shared on the station's TikTok account.

In the video, many fans stopped by the radio station after spotting Her Excellency as they took out their smartphones to take a video of her and seize the opportunity to take a selfie with her.

"As for your glass, someone would break it one day," McBrown said in jest while waving at fans.

The first lady whom McBrown met showed signs of nervousness and excitement when she got the chance to take a selfie with her.

The star actress told her her camera was showing in the sky and that she was not appearing in it. She directed her on how to properly position her smartphone to get the perfect selfie.

"As for some people's cameras, they need some life," she said in jest.

Upon several attempts, the lady got it right and even pleaded for another chance after she was done taking selfies with other staunch fans.

The McBrown's Kitchen host happily posed for the lady and the other people in the studio spoke about how lucky she was since she could not get the perfect picture on her first attempt.

Reactions to McBrown meeting her fans

The TikTok video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they talked about their admiration for how she ensured her fans got the perfect selfie with her.

Others also wished they had known about her appearance at the Pluzz radio station so they could have taken a selfie with her.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the beautiful interaction between McBrown and her fans:

Nãå_Adõbeã🕊🌷🎀🧸💕_ said:

"The way she wants to appear in the picture ooh God 😩😩."

riyadaud1 said:

"She is funny even when she is serious."

adelineagyei said:

"I just love everything about her 🥰🥰🥺."

Mrs Osei Tutu😍😍😍 said:

"Oh this woman is lovely 😍😍😍😍."

McBrown overwhelmed by love from kids

Source: YEN.com.gh