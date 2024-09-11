Elorm Aba, in an interview, addressed her recent criticism of her colleague Portia Asare after her claims of juju in the Kumawood movie industry

The Kumawood actress said that Portia Asare's comments would negatively affect her colleagues' attempt to revive the industry

Elorm Aba added that she was only critical of Portia Asare's comments and had no intention of attacking her

Kumawood actress Elorm Aba has addressed her recent criticisms of her colleague Portia Asare after her comments about the existence of juju in the movie industry.

Elorm Aba explains criticisms against Portia Asare

In a recent interview with media personality Mona Gucci, Elorm Aba stated that the issue of juju in the movie business was a past issue that did not need public coverage.

The actress said that Portia Asare's comments would derail her colleague's attempt to revive the Kumawood industry after its recent decline.

Elorm Aba noted that the movie industry has struggled to get support from the government and other big entities because of the negative perception of them.

She said:

"We are now reviving the industry. Portia went far and came back. I and some colleagues went a step back before getting to where we are now. Nobody is talking about juju and the negative things again. This issue is old. It started a long time ago. A lot of people have bad perceptions about Kumawood, so if we seek support from the government, nobody takes us seriously."

The Kumawood actress said that Portia Asare, as a veteran, should not have come out to blame juju for the decline of the Kumawood industry. Elorm Aba added that her criticism against her colleague was not a personal attack.

She said:

"Portia has been in the industry for a long time. She cannot come and say that Kumawood is struggling because of juju. I don't like that statement. I was not attacking her for her comments. Juju is everywhere but you can't blame it for Kumawood's decline while shooting movies in Kumasi."

Kwaku Manu addresses Portia Asare's juju claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu shared his opinion on Portia Asare's claims about juju in the Kumawood movie industry.

The comic actor said that Portia Asare was entitled to her opinion and did not deserve the backlash she received from some of her colleagues.

