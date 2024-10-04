Actress Nana Ama McBrown shared her original Snapchat account after several reports of fake account handlers scamming her fans

She noted that the Snapchat account with the name, iamamanmcbrown, was hers and all others bearing her name were fake

Many people took to the comment section to share personal experiences of the fake Snapchat accounts scamming them

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has warned her social media followers against persons behind fake Snapchat accounts purporting to be her.

Nana Ama McBrown warns her fans against fake Snaochat accounts. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown's Snapchat account

Mrs McBrown Mensah took to her official Instagram page to caution her followers against following fake Snapchat accounts.

She shared screenshots of her official Snapchat account with the handle, iamamanmcbrown, with over 200,000 followers.

In the caption, she noted that the pictures showed her original Snapchat account, and all others were fake.

"This is my original snap. All the others are fake 💀☠️"

The Onua Showtime host noted that she had received reports from her fans about other Snapchat account holders bearing her name carrying out fraudulent activities.

Using the hashtags Beware and Medaase, which means thank you in Twi, Mrs McBrown Mensah told her follwoers to be vigilant.

"The others are frauding people in my Name #Beware #Medaase🙏🏻#BRIMM"

Details of McBrown's official Snapchat.

Reactions to McBrown's Snapchat account saga

Many people in the comment section shared personal experiences of Nana Ama McBrown fake Snapchat account handlers scamming people.

The reactions of social media users are below:

catapot_music said:

"Yes ooh the fakes accounts are like pay so I help you pass Through onua show time 😂😂😂😂"

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Eno go better for them all😢"

naana5953 said:

"How do people believe that Nana Ama will ask them for money"

sammy_highcourt said:

"They really are😢"

mel_monette_ said:

"We're with you ❤️❤️"

McBrown flaunts cash

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, flaunted money and promoted electrical appliances by Hisense.

She sang and danced to Kizz Daniel's Marhaba and noted that she loved the Nigerian musician's songs.

Many people thronged the comment section to share their requests with her, while others admired her beauty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh