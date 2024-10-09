Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu has justified why she believes the industry was still alive despite challenges plaguing it

The seasoned actress noted that the evolution of technology was a major factor since CDs were out of the system

In the exclusive interview with an Accra-based radio station, she noted that the industry had talented actresses, actors and producers

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu, in a trending video, addressed claims about the decline of the Kumawood film industry.

Mercy Asiedu explains why the Kumawood industry was not dead. Image Credit: @hitz1039fm

Source: Instagram

Mercy Asiedu speaks about Kumawood

In an exclusive interview with HitzFM, she refuted the notion that the Kumawood industry was no more and was dead.

She attributed its current struggles to a lack of adaptation to new technology which she said could be easily implemented with the right finances.

The American-based Kumawood star further stated that the industry had actors, actresses and even producers.

Citing challenges the Kumawood industry was facing, she pointed out that the shift from physical CD sales to digital platforms also played a significant impact on the industry.

She said that in the past, movie producers could quickly recover their investments through CD sales, a model that no longer worked in the digital age. She said that no one was buying CDs.

Citing an example, Mercy Asiedu, who was recently conferred a Doctorate said that if a movie is released every Monday, movie producers would receive their returns within a week.

In the same HitzFM interview, Asiedu emphasised that the industry’s challenges largely stemmed from a slow adaptation to technological advancements.

Mercy Asiedu's full interview on HitzFM.

McBrown addresses movie industry's struggles

YEN.com.gh reported that actress, Nana Ama McBrown, shared her opinion on the state of Kumawood industry after it had become a trending topic of discussion in the entertainment space.

The seasoned actress, in a video, refuted claims made by some Ghanaian actors and actresses concerning the collapse of the Kumawood industry.

The Onua Showtime host highlighted some of the challenges many industry stakeholders face in the Kumawood industry and shared some solutions that the industry could implement to make it better.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh