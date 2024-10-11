Stonebwoy participated in a Find The Lyric game organised by actress Nadia Buari ahead of their Forever In A Night premiere

The dancehall musician sang a verse from his collaboration with Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty on his upcoming album

Stonebwoy recently shared the tracklist for his 13-track Up and Running album, which will be released on October 24

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has previewed his upcoming music collaboration with Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy sings his song with Duncan Mighty from his Up and Running album. Photo source: @stonebwoy @duncanmighty

Stonebwoy sings his collabo with Duncan Mighty

Celebrated actress Nadia Buari hosted an indoor game show with the cast of her upcoming Forever In A Night movie, including Stonebwoy.

The movie, produced by Nadia's production company, N.S.B Studios and featuring her sister, Samera Buari and prominent Ghanaian actors like Paulina Oduro, Godwin Namboh, and Queenstar Anaafi, will premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas on November 9.

The Find The Lyic challenge game required the dancehall musician to perform multiple songs with some particular words in ten seconds.

The BHIM Nation leader, whose Jejereje song was featured in West Ham United's TikTok video, delivered an impressive freestyle of his Betta Thing song with Duncan Mighty from his upcoming sixth studio album, Up And Running.

Stonebwoy recently unveiled the tracklist and the pre-save link for the highly anticipated album, which will be released on October 24.

The music project will feature major collaborations with Ghana's Larruso and international artistes like Wyclef Jean, Amaria BB, IR Sais, Kaylan Arnold, Blvk H3ro, Chi Ching, and Spice.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy's performance stirs reactions

Stonebwoy's Foundation pays injured fan's hospital bills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's Livingstone Foundation visited a fan who was involved in an accident that left him with an amputated arm at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, and some foundation members settled the fan's medical expenses and donated some relief items and additional cash.

