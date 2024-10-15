Kwaku Manu, in a conversation on United Showbiz, opened up about why some colleague entertainers in Ghana often relocate overseas

He mentioned that this phenomenon is mostly driven by hunger as there are better opportunities for those entertainers in foreign countries

However, he noted that not all stars find success when they move overseas and said fame can prevent some entertainers from making it

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Manu has explained why many of his colleagues in the entertainment industry choose to relocate abroad, during a conversation on UTV's United Showbiz.

According to the popular entertainer, the driving force behind this trend is often hunger and the desire for better opportunities to sustain themselves.

Kwaku Manu pointed out that while the entertainment scene in Ghana can bring fame and recognition, it does not always guarantee financial stability.

He said many stars, despite their fame, struggle to make ends meet. In foreign countries, however, there are jobs available that can help entertainers sustain themselves, providing them with a better chance at survival, which makes relocating overseas an attractive option.

However, the actor also stressed that not all entertainers who move abroad achieve success, noting that stardom makes it difficult for some stars to engage in regular jobs that can sustain them, as they feel the work is beneath them.

Kwaku Manu's comments spark reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users about Kwaku Manu's comments on entertainers working abroad.

Teddcarz said:

"They don’t invest when they make money in ghana so advice them."

Greater Kumasi wrote:

"Not easy being a star and working overseas."

Akosua Papabi said:

"I do not think to become a star is so important, survival should be the primary goal."

Kwaku Manu speaks about his ex-wife

Kwaku Manu loves to speak about issues, and his ex-wife became a topic of discussion on the same show.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the Ghanaian actor explained why he decided to leave the marriage at the time.

Kwaku Manu also discussed his ex's marriage to a white American and stated that he still had a lot of respect for her.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

