Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi and Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, have once again courted attention after a video of them engaging in comedian Funny Face's challenge surfaced on social media.

Vanessa Nicole and the comedian Funny Face have been involved in a public spat for over five years following their bad breakup.

Vanessa engages in Funny Face's viral challenge

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Vanessa Nicole and Aaron Adatsi were spotted participating in the former's baby daddy and estranged ex-partner Funny Face's viral 'Ekow Go Dis Way' challenge.

The video showed the two actors on an empty street with their production crew as they shot a scene on the set of an upcoming movie shoot.

In the short video, Aaron Adatsi, playing a character named Ekow, is torn between two actresses who order him to 'Go Dis Way' and 'Go Dat Way', just like Funny Face does with his videographer in most of his social media content.

The two actors recently trended on social media after they were spotted locking lips in a scene of an upcoming movie.

Watch the video below:

Vanessa Nicole and Aaron Adatsi stir reactions

The video of Vanessa Nicole and Aaron Adatsi participating in Funny Face's 'Ekow Go Dis Way' challenge triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Maame_Asor commented:

"Funny Face, don't respond, please 😂."

CHONCHOWAX commented:

"This is so bad oo cox Funny Face is now trying to recover and here she is triggering him again hm."

Kwame Simple commented:

"I was there at the scene Funny Face was there and gave them the go-ahead."

Ora Qweku Ampofo commented:

"Hajia Vanessa Mumuni doesn't want peace. Alhaji Boateng Dauda Mumuni will get her 😂."

Columbia Queen commented:

"Vanessa, you don’t want peace o 😂😂😂.

vinixuals commented:

"If I'm Funny Face, I will make amends with her and come back together."

Funny Face begs Vanessa and her parents

YEN.com.gh also reported that Funny Face knelt and apologised to Vanessa Nicole and her parents for his past actions against them.

The comedian pleaded for his baby mama and her family to forgive him and give him access to his twin daughters, Ella and Bella, again.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

