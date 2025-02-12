Eddie Nartey, in a video, fumed after he bought a small ball of Ga Kenkey for GH₵50 in Alberta, Canada

The prominent Ghanaian actor expressed his disappointment after seeing the low quality of the meal

The video of Eddie Nartey fuming after buying a small ball of Ga Kenkey in Canada garnered reactions

Famous Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Eddie Nartey courted attention after a video of him fuming about Ga Kenkey surfaced on social media.

The actor, who recently relocated to Canada after many years in Ghana as a successful movie star, took to his official TikTok page to share a bad experience he had in the country.

In a video, Eddie Nartey shared that he stepped out of his residence and went to town to purchase his favourite meal, Ga Kenkey. He said he ended up paying 5 Canadian dollars, the equivalent of GH₵50 for a small ball of Kenkey.

The famous actor, who was flabbergasted and disappointed by the low quality of the food complained after he dipped his hand into the meal and it began to turn into powder instead of its original smooth texture.

Eddie Nartey, based in Alberta, Calgary appealed to his numerous TikTok followers to recommend a food joint in Canada that served quality Ga Kenkey, which was of the same quality as the ones prepared and sold in Ghana.

Kenkey is a traditional meal, primarily prepared in Ghana from corn dough by the Ga and Fante communities in the country. The meal is cooked until it becomes soft before it is covered with corn leaves. Kenkey can be eaten with fish, pepper, soup, okro or stew.

Eddie Nartey's acting career in Ghana

Eddie Nartey rose to prominence in the Ghanaian movie industry in the middle 2000s as a supporting actor in multiple movies alongside the likes of Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo and Prince David Osei.

The actor's supporting role in movie director Frank Rajah's Somewhere In Africa earned him a nomination at the Nollywood and African Film Critics Awards and the Ghana Movie Awards.

Eddie Nartey later transitioned into movie directing, where he collaborated with Juliet Ibrahim and others on multiple projects.

He slowly withdrew himself from the limelight following the unfortunate passing of his first wife Vida Ohenewaa Nartey in 2021 after a battle with kidney failure. The actor remarried to a new wife in a private wedding ceremony, two years later in 2023.

Reactions to Eddie Nartey fuming about Kenkey

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

George Simons commented:

"Mbraa, make it yourself. It’s easy to make. I learnt to make it during Covid. 😂🥰."

Maŋnyɛ Naa Burgundy said:

"This looks like Aboloo 😂."

MaameAbyna commented:

"There is some Kenkey in Toronto trust me you will love it (African Freshness Superstore."

MRS ISMAIL said:

"This is very true. Alberta has no good kenkey oh. Toronto is better."

Bukom Banku consumes Kenkey with a woman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bukom Banku consumed Kenkey with a heavily tattooed beautiful woman, believed to be his girlfriend.

In a viral video, the former Ghanaian boxer prepared a traditional meal with the lady on the premises of his home.

The video of Bukom Banku and the woman consuming Kenkey triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

