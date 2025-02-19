Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu could not control his laughter when he saw how embattled comedian Funny Face struggled with a kissing scene for a movie role

In the caption of the video, he noted that they were rehearsing for the movie role in Kumasi as he coached him on how to play the role well

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section of the video, ith people sharing their views on the scene

Kumawood actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu could not hold his laughter during embattled comedian Funny Face's kissing rehearsal for a new movie.

Funny Face's kissing scene

In the video, Funny Face was rehearsing with Kwaku Manu and an actress for a kissing scene in a new movie.

The embattled comedian struggled to kiss the lady and Kwaku interrupted asking him whether the lady had a tooth cavity.

Funny Face laughed and noted that he was trying and Kwaku advised him to be in the mood because it was a scene they were shooting.

"You can tell that Yaw has not kissed a lady in a long time," Kwaku Manu said while leaning backwards on a couch.

Kwaku Manu laughed at Funny Face for not being romantic. While rehearsing for the movie, he ensured that Funny Face and the lady got the kissing scene right.

In the concluding part of the video, the seasoned Kumawood actor encouraged his fans to visit KM TV on YouTube to stream their latest movies.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Kwaku Manu noted that he was spending time with Funny Face as they were on a movie set in Kumasi.

"With my brother @therealfunnyface on set in Kumasi 😃👍."

Reactions to Funny Face's kissing scene

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they shared their views on Funny Face's kissing scene rehearsal video.

Others also applauded Kwaku Manu for putting the embattled comedian under his wing and coaching him.

Below are the funny reactions of social media users to the video of Funny Face rehearsing for his role in a new movie:

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 yaw paaaaa di33333😍😍😍😍."

akosua_asare_frimpomaa said:

"God bless u so much …please don’t let him grant any interview again 🙏🙏🙏."

owusua9999 said:

"Kwaku God bless u wati for wat u have done for Funny."

mr_gilgod said:

"I want to ask him where is ekow?"

baby__freedom said:

"God bless you for taking care of funny face may God bless you great king."

Funny Face features in new movie

YEN.com.gh reported that comic actor Funny Face has landed a role in a new movie alongside YouTuber and comic actor Kwaku Manu, titled The Bold Side Dude.

A trailer of the film went viral on social media, generating buzz as the full movie premiered on Kwaku Manu's YouTube channel, KM TV.

Fans praised both actors for their impressive performances, with many applauding Kwaku Manu for mentoring Funny Face and expressing excitement about the film.

