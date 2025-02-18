Comic actor Funny Face was featured in a new movie with Kwaku Manu called The Bold Side Dude

A trailer of the video has taken over social media, as the full movie dropped on Kwaku Manu's YouTube Channel, KM TV, as many people commended their acting skills

Many people applauded Kwaku Manu for taking Funny Face under his wing, as they shared excitement about the movie

Embattled Ghanaian comedian Funny Face displayed his incredible acting skills in a newly released movie called The Bold Side Dude.

Funny Face stars in Kwaku Manu's new movie, The Bold Side Dude. Image Credit: @hitz1039fm and @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Funny Face in a new movie

Kwaku Manu took to his Instagram page to share a trailer of the new movie featuring himself, embattled comedian Funny Face and other Kumawood stars.

In the newly released movie on Kwaku Manu's YouTube Channel, KM TV, Kwaku Manu was having an amorous affair with Funny Face's wife when he budged in on them.

After catching Kwaku with his wife, Funny Face expressed his displeasure at the incident as his wife stood in the background frightened.

They had a scuffle and were later seen consoling the embattled comedian as he lost the fight in trying to win his wife back, as Kwaku played the role of The Bold Side Dude.

Reactions to Funny Face in new movie

Ayisha Modi and several others thronged to the comment section to talk about how overjoyed they were about Funny Face acting again.

They hailed Kwaku Manu for putting Funny Face under his wing and helping him get his groove back after his troubled past and battle with mental health.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to the trailer video of the new movie:

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"😂😂😂😂 So proud of u both❤️🙌🔥."

king.rabbi1 said:

"What should Kwaku do now…. He did the right thing … no need to run😂😂😂😂."

ohenewah6 said:

"Shh kokobo paa like u go run he chew everything basaaa 😂😂🔥❤️"

priscillamantey said:

"This is a good way to relieve Funny from this pain."

thisisakosuah said:

"Chai, God is he can do😍❤️."

lifestylequando said:

"Kweku manu u spoiled there 😊😍."

The Bold Side Dude full movie

Vanessa Nicole blasts Papa Jay over Funny Face

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Vanessa Nicole was not pleased about Papa Jat addressing her as the ex-wife of embattled comedian Funny Face during a press conference for the Love Rules movie.

In the viral video, Vanessa interrupted Papa Jay's speech and told him to get his facts right, insinuating that she was never married to the embattled comedian.

Ghanaians expressed their displeasure at the organisers for putting the former couple in the same space considering their turbulent past.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh