A Ghanaian woman has opened up on her past relationship, detailing some of its flaws in an interview

She noted that her relationship did not last due to mistakes made by both herself and her partner, including her tendency to take on the role traditionally associated with a man

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some chided her, while others sympathised with her

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian lady has opened up on the unfortunate events that led to the end of her beautiful relationship with a man.

She noted that her once cherished relationship with her ex ended abruptly due to errors from both partners.

Ghanaian woman opens up about the flaws of her past relationship. Image source: Silent Beads

Source: TikTok

According to her, one major flaw was her partner's failure to give grace to her as his lover. She noted that her former lover was quick to judge and always failed to listen completely or reason with her as a partner.

"I realised my ex was someone who always jumped to conclusions. He didn't take his time to listen. The minute things don't go his way, he's jumping to conclusions, saying everything but I realised that's not healthy," she said.

"If you are dealing with someone, you need to be patient, you need to be understanding. You need to be tolerant to listen to the other person, otherwise, what's the point,. I learnt from him to give more grace to the next person," she added.

Ghanaian woman shares bitter love experience. Image source: Silent Beads

Source: TikTok

Another factor that led to the end of their relationship was her tendency to take on the role traditionally associated with a man.

"One thing that he said he didn't want to hear but in the relationship, I was like the backbone of the relationship. Like I was the man and the woman in the relationship when it came to finances, when it came to doing things, such as going out.

"And he always felt sabotaged by that. He kept telling me I was oppressing him. I didn't make him feel like the man. And so it was very stifling for him because there were things that I could do that he couldn't do," she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young lady's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the young woman speaking about her past relationship expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some supported her comments, others advised her.

@Iamxorlali wrote:

"How we pray to meet ladies of this kind with pure heart and others take them for granted saddens me a lot."

@braqwabenathefarmer1 wrote:

"Assumptions is the mother of all Fuckup’s."

@LANDLORD 1 wrote:

"Some guys re lucky in relationship's yet they take these ladies for granted. How l wished l meet to found one."

@Heavensent wrote:

"Something I will never do again….. let the man be the man….. I want to be the woman."

@Bless Fortune||ACTOR||WRITER write:

"I'm not doing that again, let's all stay single and take care of ourselves."

@Adobea wrote:

"Hmmmm may God bless our kind heart."

@IamLobe wrote:

"His guy was suffering from low self esteem. If what she is say is the truth."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh