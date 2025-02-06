Ghanaian musician Michy has shown that she has developed a passion for farming as she shared a lovely video on her Instagram page

The video, taken by one of the farmers on her land showed her spreading cucumber seeds on the already-prepared beds

Many people applauded her and encouraged her not to stop farming despite the challenges she might face

Michy, the former fiancée of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, in a viral video nursed cucumber seeds on her farm located in Aburi.

Shatta Wale's ex-fiancée Michy nurses cucumber seeds on her farm. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy farming

In the video Michy posted on her Instagram page, she was seen spreading cucumber seeds on the beds which she and the farmers prepared.

One of the farmers recorded Michy, who recently ventured into farming, busily spreading the seeds which another farmer handed to her.

Despite, the slight rainfall, Michy showed that she was not perturbed and showed a passion for her new venture.

In the caption, she shared with her followers the agenda that day on the farm and noted that every great harvest began with a single seed.

"Planting seeds as the rain pours & nourishes the earth, because every great harvest begins with a single seed. 🌱 Cultivating the future at M & M Farms!" she wrote in the caption of the video.

Michy planting cucumber seeds

Reactions to Michy farming

Many people were impressed with Michy, who owns a fruit juice company called Juice Bae. They talked about their admiration for farming and how she was doing a great job.

Others also encouraged her in the comment section, while others were worried about her using her bare hands to farm without using an item or protective clothing such as a glove.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to Michy farming in Aburi after being crowned a queen-mother of the town:

macktoahofficial said:

"Please wear gloves to protect your beautiful hands and not to dirty your fingers."

scorpion_5366 said:

"The young people must get involved in Agriculture as the Supreme Leader President Mahama has said :: Bravoooooo ‼️"

official_rampage_empire said:

"Our queen @michygh is fully into agriculture in recent times."

ojoohnana said:

"I guess dis kind lifestyle dey happy Nana Hemaa Michy. You're blessed 🙏."

ivy_glamourr said:

"Can we have an assistant agriculture minister please @officialjdmahama @johndumelo1."

nana.boateng.supreme1 said:

"Very hardworking woman with a great mind . Ah just love you ❤️."

alwayspurple3 said:

"You are doing a great job 👏 👏👏👏 such a hardworking lady 💯 May the good Lord bless your hustle🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

