Owner of Abele Empire was overwhlemed with emotions when Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown stopped by her stand at an event to try her abele and loved it.

McBrown eats abele

Mrs McBrown Mensah attended an event and she tried abele from the stands of abele seller, Abele Empire.

After trying her first cup of the famous Ghanaian made ice-cream on a stick, the star actress told the owner of Abele Empire to leave about five cups for her as takeaway, and she pleaded with her to ensure that they do not melt.

"Please do not let it melt. Leave me about five," McBrown told the owner of Abele Empire.

After taking several bites of the ice cream, Mrs McBrown Mensah told the abele seller to come into the venue where the event was being held, to see the table where she and her friends would be seated.

With excitement, she told the vendor that every few minutes, she should bring some of the abele to their table.

The abele seller was overwhelmed with emotions as the star actress shared positive reviews about her ice cream. In tears, the abele seller thanked McBrown for falling in love with her ice cream business.

Reactions to McBrown eating abele

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who thronged to the comment section to talk about how they would react if McBrown were to patronise their business. They noted that they would also cry and be overwhelmed with emotions.

Others also talked about Mrs McBrown Mensah being one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who are very supportive of small businesses in the country.

Below are the reactions of netizens to the heartwarming video of McBrown enjoying the Ghanaian ice cream and supporting the business of its owner:

Virginnel said:

"De gal is crying 😭 she was just."

many3 Naa😍 said:

"Someone is trying to be like her but enfa."

_iam_jess_ie_L_a_r_y🎀 said:

"She’s all being supportive."

Manuel said:

"Why is she talking like that eiii the background sound alone eyyyy."

kelvintawiah93 said:

"Nana is something may God protect her for us she one in a million 😊."

land lady said:

"Wow she's only promoting her business 👍🥰so lovely nana 😍."

priscillaturkson5 said:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 I love this woman so much."

McBrown eats gari soakings

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown captivated fans this time with a simple yet classy display of enjoying gari soakings in a viral video.

In the viral video, McBrown effortlessly promoted three brands she represents, earning praise as the ultimate queen of ambassadorial deals.

While savouring a bowl of Kivo Gari, she also highlighted Belpak tissues while wearing a Tasty Tom-branded shirt.

Many admired her humility, while others hailed her for making even the simplest meal look elegant, solidifying her status as one of Ghana’s most beloved celebrities.

