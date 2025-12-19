President John Dramani Mahama, in partnership with Labadi Beach Hotel has renovated the late Mawuli Semevo's house after his death

In a video, the newly-renovated house in Adentan was officially handed over the late actor's family members on Thursday, December 18, 2025

Many Ghanaians took to social media to commend President John Mahama for the generous gesture towards Mawuli Semevo's family

President John Dramani Mahama has renovated the burnt residence of the late veteran Ghanaian actor Mawuli Yao Semevo in Adentan for his family, months after his tragic death on February 20, 2025.

The late Mawuli Semevo died at the age of 63 while he was admitted at the Ridge Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for severe burns sustained in a fire incident. Ghanaian actors Ken Fiati and Edinam Atatsi confirmed the unfortunate news.

The news of Semevo's unfortunate passing garnered touching tributes from Naa Ashorkor and media personality Serwaa Amihere, who had donated money to support the actor's treatment on behalf of Flora Tissues at the hospital.

The late veteran Ghanaian actor had been admitted to the hospital after he suffered severe burns on almost half of his body after a fire incident at his residence. The actor was reportedly asleep when the fire broke out in his home, ravaging the structure.

A dedicated non-profit organisation, Beyond Burns International, described his situation as dire at the time and joined some veteran actors to appeal for support to save his life as he battled with respiratory injuries, which made it difficult for him to breathe properly.

Following Mawuli's death, his colleagues honoured his memory with a vigil at the National Theatre on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The veteran actor was later buried on Saturday, April 5, 2025, after his funeral service was held at the National Theatre.

Mahama renovates Mawuli's residence for his family

On Thursday, December 18, 2025, officials from Labadi Beach Hotel handed over the renovated residence of the late Mawuli Semevo to his family at a simple ceremony in Adentan in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

In a video shared by Metro TV Ghana on Instagram, the house, which was previously gutted by the tragic fire incident, was restored following a call by President Mahama for corporate support after a meeting with Mr Beautiful.

Labadi Beach Hotel responded to the president's call through its corporate social responsibility to support the renovation project for the late actor's family.

In the video, the residence had been fully furnished and equipped with electronic gadgets, resembling a five-star hotel room.

At the ceremony, the late Mawuli's daughter expressed her appreciation to President Mahama, Mr Beautiful, Labadi Beach Hotel, and SSNIT for the renovation work on behalf of her family.

Aside from the renovated house, the president is reported to have donated a large sum of money to support the late actor's family.

The Instagram video of Mawuli Semevo's renovated house being handed over to his family is below:

Ghanaians commend Mahama for Mawuli's house renovation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Buysmart Enterprise commented:

"Thank you, Mr President. May the good Lord continue to bless and protect you."

He cares Jesus wrote:

"May God bless Mr President John Dramani Mahama. You're indeed a blessing."

Efyah Kumkum Dzifa said:

"Well done Mr Beautiful. God bless you Mr President 🙏🏼."

