Ghanaian actress Tracy of Junka Town movie fame has relocated abroad to seek greener pastures after many years in Ghana.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress, who had been inactive in the movie scene in recent years, looked unrecognisable as she recorded herself standing on the street while responding to her critics.

In the video, actress Tracy shared that many Ghanaians have claimed that she would constantly post photos and videos of herself to show them that she had relocated abroad and was living a better life.

She claimed that she did not understand why some people would have an issue with her sharing images and footage of herself abroad even though there were people who had been doing the same thing whenever they travelled around several townships in Ghana.

The actress beamed with excitement as she noted that she would always share videos and photos of her exploits abroad after leaving Ghana for better opportunities.

Tracy of Junka Town movie fame recently made the headlines after a video of her at a barber shop, where an excited barber recorded himself giving her a haircut surfaced on social media.

The actress gained popularity in the middle 2010s as a relative newcomer to the Ghanaian movie industry after featuring in Tango One Films production company's hit movie, Junka Town alongside other notable actors like Too Much, Atemuda, Debbie Jackson, Homeless and the late Yogot, who passed away in 2024.

In the movie, Tracy played the role of a smart girl who used her fake American accent to trick and deceive people including the lead actor, Too Much in Junka Town.

Despite achieving nationwide success which catapulted some members of the cast like Too Much to featuring in Kumawood movies with top Kumasi-based actors and Tigo commercials, Tracy went off the radar and barely featured in other movies produced in Junka Town until recently.

Below is the video of Tracy of Junka Town movie fame speaking abroad:

Reactions to Tracy travelling abroad

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

odamebaffour commented:

"Tracey, please speak Junka town English."

Kins said:

"Oooh my Takoradi love.....we are all dead especially me. Tracey ahyee me. I beg, fewer pictures wai. Proud of you girl. Wishing you the best..🥰🥰."

Nanaku commented:

"Eeeeeiiii Sis hope my hometown hasn't wrong you ooo🤣🤣🤣🤣 any Brenu Akyinim here."

Ascot said:

"I am always proud of Tadi girls. You girls are trying for Tadi vibes everywhere you go."

Too Much acknowledges Kinaata as best rapper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Too Much acknowledged Kofi Kinaata as the best rapper in the Ghanaian music industry.

In an interview, the Junka Town movie actor claimed that Kofi Kinaata was ahead of his colleagues in the industry and that his lyrics had deep meanings.

The video of Too Much acknowledging Kofi Kinaata as the rapper in Ghana ignited a big debate on social media.

