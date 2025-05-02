Wode Maya and his wife, Miss Trudy, met Ghana's President John Mahama at the Black Star Experience launch

The YouTube couple left their seats mid-performance to greet the President and they exchanged warm words

Wode Maya later praised Mahama's sense of humour in a post on Facebook, calling the night unforgettable

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya and his wife, Miss Trudy, have expressed delight after meeting the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

The YouTube power couple met the President at the launch of the Black Star Experience, which was held at Independence Square in Accra on Thursday, 1 May 2025.

Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya and his wife, Miss Trudy, meet President John Mahama at the Black Star Experience launch.

In a video sighted on TikTok, Wode Maya and his wife got up from their seats in the middle of a performance by Ghanaian artist Worlasi to move to where the President was seated with his ministers of state and some members of parliament to greet him.

President Mahama spoke to the couple for several minutes, whispering to them.

After the encounter, Wode Maya took to his social media pages to share photos of his meeting with the Ghanaian statesman.

The YouTuber's enthusiasm and admiration for the former President were palpable as he recounted their conversation and exchanged warm words.

In a Facebook post, Wode Maya, known for his travel vlogs and social commentary, described President Mahama as a man with a great sense of humour.

"The President of Ghana has a great sense of humour! What a night!" he excitedly wrote.

Wode Maya's Facebook post is included below:

The launch of the Black Star Experience was well attended by high-profile personalities, including key figures from Ghana's arts, culture, entertainment, and creative industries.

The initiative serves as a flagship programme by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), to be spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, aimed at redefining and affirming the Ghanaian identity, attracting investments, creating new jobs, and increasing tourism.

Under the programme, there will be an all-year-round celebration in all the major entertainment, artistic, and educational disciplines of the country.

TikTok footage of Wode Maya, his wife, and President Mahama's meeting at the event is below:

Wode Maya's post sparks social media reactions

Wode Maya's Facebook post sparked social media reactions, some of which are compiled below:

@Amg Klenam said:

"Kudos to you, Wodemaya. You moved to Accra to meet our president just after the opening of the CHARITY GALLEY ICT LAB. May God bless."

@SirMoses Kollie Garzeawu also said:

"Yes, he is, as a media Liaison with the Election Observers team for AU in Liberia, I had many days with him and it was worth it."

@Victoria Abdulai commented:

"President John Mahama is the real Black Star Experience."

@Abubakari Tampuri also commented:

"Great man by all standards! Best President after Nkrumah."

Rex Omar is currently appointed as the Presidential Staffer for the Black Star Experience.

Rex Omar appointed as Black Star Experience Coordinator

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama appointed Rex Omar as the Black Star Experience presidential staffer.

With the appointment, the legendary Ghanaian musician was tasked with coordinating all the programme's activities.

Rex Omar rose to prominence in 1989 when he released the Aware Pa album, with fans congratulating him on the new post.

