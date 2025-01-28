Kala Kumasi, in a video, pleaded with President John Mahama to appoint her and her colleagues to government positions

The Kumawood actress said she and some colleagues deserved recognition for their efforts to get Mahama re-elected

Kala Kumasi's appeal to President John Mahama garnered negative reactions from Ghanaians who have criticised her

Popular Kumawood actress Kala Kumasi has called on President John Dramani Mahama to give her and other notable actors who campaigned for him prominent positions in his administration.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Monday, January 27, 2025, the controversial actress urged President Mahama and the New Democratic Congress (NDC) to recognise the efforts she and some colleagues put in during their door-to-door campaigns to convince Ghanaians to vote for them during the 2024 general elections overwhelmingly.

She said:

"I have seen President John Mahama hand out positions to people. I, Kala Kumasi, haven't received mine. I am begging you to remember us. We were the ones who campaigned for you to win. The campaigns we did were massive.

"We moved from door to door to villages. John Mahama, I have seen positions being handed out. We are in Kumasi and you are in Accra. I was the one who featured in a clothing advert for your party," Kala Kumasi explained.

Kala Kumasi noted that she and her colleagues had planned to travel from Kumasi to Accra to claim key government positions they rightly deserve for campaigning to re-elect President John Dramani Mahama.

She felt she and her colleagues had been ignored by the new Ghanaian government, who have made several appointments including ministers for finance, interior, tourism, culture, and creative arts in less than a month after officially taking power from the New Patriotic Party.

Kala Kumasi was among numerous Kumawood stars including Wayoosi, Big Akwes, Mr Beautiful, Mercy Asiedu, Michael Afranie and Christiana Awuni who became staunch supporters of the New Democratic Congress and played instrumental roles in amassing massive support for the party and the President in the Ashanti Region.

Below is the video of Kala Kumasi calling on President John Mahama:

Kala Kumasi's appeal to Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@tettehngua_ commented:

"You’ll be appointed if you qualify to serve the people of Ghana and not if you supported the campaign! Over 6 million Ghanaians who voted should all be appointed as well."

@CadmanAttaMills said:

"But where are we headed as a country? A country in which fortunes are made or lost by a tiny few every Leap Year (elections in Ghana are on the Leap Year) is not even 1/4th a country. Everything is about "Appointments". I hear Patronage and Cronyism. SAD. VERY SAD."

@skery407 commented:

"So we too that vote for him nu, should we also go and demand a position?"

@ReestonJnr said:

"Madam, you and your colleagues like Wofa Yeboah and others like Big Akwes, what can you offer? Tell the President so that he can consider you people. Deputy Minister of Trade and Deputy Local Government 🤣."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

