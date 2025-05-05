President Mahama shared with Ghanaian his favourite Ghanaian movie, which featured celebrated actors Van Vicker and Lil Win

A snippet of the movie has surfaced on social media, as many people admired their sense of humour and incredible acting skills

Many people shared their views on the short scene from the movie and spoke about why they thought it was President Mahama's favourite movie

A snippet of President John Dramani Mahama's favourite Ghanaian movie has surfaced online after he made it known at the National Launch of the Black Star Experience at the Freedom and Justice Monument, Accra, on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Mahama's favourite movie

The movie, which President Mahama spoke about during his speech, starred celebrated actors Van Vicker and Lil Win.

In the movie, the two Ghanaian actors were seen preparing the famous Ghanaian delicacy, fufu, in the outdoor compound of a simple home that resembled a rural area.

In a snippet trending on social media, Van Vicker was seated as he tried to pound and stir the fufu on his own when Lil Win appeared.

Lil Win directed Van Vicker to stand and pound while he stirred. This did not sit well with Van Vicker, who wanted to stir rather than pound.

One thing in the movie that got many people laughing was how Van Vicker spoke English with a beautiful foreign accent while Lil Win struggled to speak English as he mixed it with the local dialect, Twi.

Speaking broken English, Lil Win showed Van Vicker how to pound fufu. While pounding, he unfortunately used the pestle to hit Lil Win's lips, sparking a fight.

Reactions to Mahama's favourite movie

Many social media users talked about how excited they were to see the snippet of the video trending after President Mhaama mentioned it in his speech at the launch of the Black Star Experience

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of President Mahama's favourite movie starring Van Vicker and Lil Win:

elijahkuuridong said:

"Lil Win is the goat in the Ghanaian movie industry 🤣🤣❤️❤️"

Nicky TV said:

"Mr President has just revived the Ghanaian movie industry 😂😂😂😂."

B!G_time🥷💐 said:

"Van Vicker sef dey laugh😂😂."

NanaYaa🥰 said:

"Lilwin worried Van Vicker in this movie oo😂😂💔"

Johnsonna 2030 said:

"The movie has become more popular than all the NPP's demonstrations 😂😂."

Lil Win and Van Vicker in photos

