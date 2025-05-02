Veteran Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills Robertson got many people admiring his love for Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif

This comes on the back of the Efiewura star signing and dancing to Blacko's Sacrifice, which is off his Iron Boy album

Many social media users loved the fact that, despite his old age, he resonated perfectly with contemporary songs

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Jojo Mills Robertson of Efiewura fame, melted hearts when he shared an exciting video of himself vibing to sensational Ghanaian musician Black Sherif’s Sacrifice.

Jojo Mills vibes to Black Sherif

Mr Mills Robertson, known for his funny role as Sofo Jojo in the iconic TV series Efiewura, delighted many of his fans with a heartwarming video of himself grooving to Black Sherif’s hit song Sacrifice.

The song is off Black Sherif's highly anticipated album, Iron Boy, which was released on April 3, 2025.

In the video, shared by famous Ghanaian blogger Sika Official on X, Jojo Mills was seen immersed in the rhythm and the spiritual lyrics of the top charting song.

The veteran actor wore a crisp white long-sleeved shirt, which he paired with black jeans in the form of trousers. His coverall, which is mostly worn by choir conductors, added to his charismatic presence.

He had a neat haircut and rocked a pair of medicated, clear-framed sunglasses in the video.

The heartwarming video was captured inside the comfort of his simply decorated living room. The ambience, characterised by warm lighting, provided a calm backdrop to Jojo Mills' lively performance of Blacko's song, Sacrifice.

Reactions to Jojo Mill's dance video

Fans expressed their admiration for Mr Robertson's ability to connect with contemporary music trends despite his age.

Many others shared nostalgic memories of how he used to make them laugh through his funny scenes in Efiewura. They dropped snippets of funny videos in the quoted replies and comment section of the post on X.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the trending video of actor Jojo Mills Robertson dancing to Black Sherif's song:

@Wee3ny3 said:

"I promise, he still got the vibe."

@Lechiboroni said:

"Just another guy ampa 🫱🏾‍🫲🏿."

@quabena_god said:

"Akoa wei wafa efiewura ho 3di fufuo ne nam ruff."

@Abu_Da_Thief said:

"This is song ankasa Blacko really cook am 🥰."

Pictures of Jojo Mills and Blacko

Jojo Mills of Efiewura Fame Jams to Black Sherif’s Sacrifice in Emotional Video

Jasmine Baroudi jams to Black Sherif's song

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Jasmine Baroudi turned heads online after a video of her jamming to Black Sherif's Sacrifice off his Iron Boy album went viral.

In the video, the radiant actress effortlessly sang the song, showcasing not only her love for the song but her deep connection with the lyrics. Her admiration for the award-winning singer's song melted many hearts.

Jasmine's exciting video gained traction across social media platforms, with several music lovers and Black Sherif's fans praising her vibe and expressing joy at seeing a celebrated actress embrace the spiritual song.

