Ghanaian rapper Ruth Nyame Adom, widely known as Eno Barony, has become a style influencer on Instagram

The talented female musician stepped up her fashion sense since she moved abroad after releasing her album

Social media users commented on Eno Barony's stylish looks, hairstyle and makeup in her latest online snaps

Ghanaian rapper Ruth Nyame Adom, popularly called Eno Barony, has turned heads with her new look on Instagram.

The award-winning rapper looked gorgeous in a two-piece outfit in a recent post, which has become the talk of the town.

Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony looks elegant in a stylish two-piece outfit. Photo credit: @eno_barony.

Eno Barony, who is famous for her hit song Force Them To Play Nonsense, wore a pink bustier styled with a stylish cropped blazer and matching shorts.

The 26th Telecel Ghana Best Hiplife Song nominee looked like a Barbie in a centre-parted frontal lace curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

The style influencer wore flawless skin tone makeup with long eyelashes, perfectly drawn eyebrows and eyeliner that defined her facial features.

Eno Barony accessorised her look with a round necklace and a beautiful set of fashionable rings to complete her look.

The self-acclaimed rap goddess, modelled in black leather boots, as she posed for the cameras.

Eno Barony flaunts her fine legs

Some fashion lovers have commented on Eno Barony's gorgeous look on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Sister Deborah stated:

"Face card never declines 😍."

Iammzgee stated:

"The goddess in her glory ❤️."

Bigdjejomas stated:

"Looking Adorable 🤩🥰🥰."

freshpjgh stated:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 beautiful Goddess."

4renadezany stated:

"Godmother ❤️to de whole wiase 😍."

omg_its_stonezy stated:

"Yes aunt🥰🥰🥰."

Eno Barony rocks stylish black boots

Eno Barony also looked effortlessly chic in a stylish sweatshirt and black leggings for a series of photos she shared recently.

The 33-year-old female musician strutted in expensive black boots to complete her look as she modelled in different angles.

Eno Barony looks classy in denim outfit

Ghanaian musician Eno Barony also looked terrific in a side-parted hairstyle and perfect makeup for other photos.

The rapper elevated her fashion sense as she wore a denim crop blazer and pleated skirt that flaunted her fine legs.

The Ghanaian brand influencer accessorised her look with silver earrings and flaunted neatly done acrylic nails.

Eno Barony poses with Spice Official

Jamaican dancehall superstar Spice Official was spotted hanging out with musician Eno Barony during her visit to Ghana.

The dancehall diva spent her early days on a familiarisation tour with Stonebwoy ahead of their music video shoot.

Spice made history as the first female hardcore dancehall musician to be Grammy-nominated for the best reggae album.

Stonebwoy introduced her to Eno Barony as they visited several media outlets as part of their jam-packed tour schedule.

Eno Barony speaks on NPP defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Eno Barony discussing the New Patriotic Party's defeat at the 2024 Nine Lessons and Carols event.

The Ghanaian singer called for a more unified front and officially endorsed the party after they lost the elections in December 2024.

Social media users commented on Eno Barony's video that went viral on Instagram, in the context of her outspoken NPP support.

