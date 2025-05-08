Famous Ghanaian YouTuber and comic actor Akabenezer, aka Dr Likee, sparked emotions after reacting to his obituary poster

In the trending video, he cried and spoke about the aftermath on social media when one passes away and the business of the deceased

Many people wondered why Akabenezer would print his obituary poster, while others agreed with the statements he made in the video

Kumawood actor and YouTuber Akabenezer sparked emotions online when he shared a heartfelt message after seeing his obituary poster on the street.

In a trending video sighted on the TikTok account of famous Ghanaian blogger Gruma Official, Akabenezer was seen in tears after spotting his obituary poster plastered on an electricity pole.

He shared a deep-hearted message about the aftermath on social media when one passes away, saying that everyone would be sharing memories they have of him on their pages.

"Life. Life. Now that everyone has heard the news about my death, and obituary posters everywhere, they are flooding social media with my pictures amd videls," he said in the video.

In his passionate message to his followers, Dr Likee, as he is affectionately called, shared a real-life situation of how his workers would be fighting for his wealth.

The video got many people wondering whether it was a skit or whether it was a real-life situation which was being portrayed.

Reactions to Dr Likee's obituary video

The video sparked fear in many of Dr Likee's fans, such that they thronged to the comment section to offer prayers for his life. Many people stated that he would not die young and that he would live for many years.

Others also spoke about how much they loved him and how much it would hurt them if he were to pass away so soon.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of Dr Likee reacting to his obituary poster in public:

Michigan said:

"80 years more father 💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

JJ Rowling's said:

"Papa you won't go today and tomorrow you live long to make us Lough everyday 🙌🙌."

THE ELIA said:

"Please you will never die young In Jesus mighty name but don’t wish for a death when the time is not due please,let remove all the posters from the system (tongue if more than fire)."

XXXTENTACION said:

"We love you Uncle Akabeneza."

OTF Bhad said:

"I swear this life no balance. When u die now, everyone go post u 💔."

_ReaLity Carson-Duku💯💜✨️ said:

"Is this skit or skirt 🥲."

