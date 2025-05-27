Nigerian TikToker Asher Kine surprised a Ghanaian fan in Accra with a brand-new Samsung Galaxy A16 after she complained about her phone’s poor camera

Well-known Nigerian TikToker Asher Kine has once again put a smile on one of his fans in Ghana.

Akinyemi Oluwasegun Omotayo, also known as Asher Kine, is recognised in Nigeria and Ghana not only as a content creator but also as a philanthropist who rewards people he encounters, whether in the marketplace, on the streets, or in schools.

Nigerian TikToker surprises Ghanaian fan with brand-new Samsung phone.

In a new video he shared on his X page, he went about his philanthropic act, but this time, in the streets of Accra.

Asher Kine went straight to an ATM and withdrew a sum of GH¢3000. This was the amount he had planned to carry out his generous act with some lucky Ghanaians.

He headed straight to a store where he met a dear fan who recognised him. The female fan was so overwhelmed that she had to call in her friends about her encounter with the TikToker.

The excitement was in the air as Asher engaged and interacted with the fans' colleagues in the store. But a moment was about to happen that would increase the happiness of this fan.

Asher wanted to shoot a video with her phone, but she had complained about the poor quality of her camera. But Asher insisted on using her phone for the particular video content.

"My phone, the camera is not nice. "

"Ok, let your brother do it, and he will send it to me." Akine stated.

She eventually gave in to Asher's demands after being pestered for so long.

After the engagement and exchange of contacts, Asher went to a phone store and picked a Samsung Galaxy A16. This Samsung A series is said to be worth between GH₵2,700.00 and GH₵3,000.00 by MaxBuy.

To make it a surprise, he decided to wrap the item and head back to the lady's workplace.

The lady was surprised when Asher brought out the present he had bought for her. Unboxing it, she found that it was a brand-new Samsung phone.

TikToker Asher Kine surprise fan and Ghanaians with brand-new phone and cash gifts.

In excitement, she exclaimed and dropped the phone on the ground, running towards Asher to show her gratitude. She immediately took pictures with the TikToker with her new phone.

Asher Kine heads for the streets of Accra

Putting more smiles on people, Asher, as always, headed to the marketplace and conducted a dance thread amongst the market women. He gave each of them some amount in appreciation of their time with him.

The video of him putting a smile on people is below;

Ghanaians react to Asher's public kindness

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the Nigerian TikToker's act of kindness.

@_sneakernyame wrote:

"When you come to Ghana, I no see you? Chai.

@talk2_joseph commented:

"Poor Ghana, they should allow you to rule for one year.

The woman threw the phone on the floor.They are not used to these kinds of gestures, poor Ghanaians. They didn't cedis coming"

@0panaa_1 asked:

"Bro I beg wey side you Dey ?

Send location fast fast fast !!!!!!"

@VideoiOT applauded:

"Wow, this is so beautiful to watch…

