Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown joined TikToker Expressions Actor in a hilarious skit

The TikToker known for mimicking foreign accents shared the video of him and Mrs McBrown Mensah mimicking the British accent on his page

The video got many people laughing hard as they took to the comment section to share exciting reviews on the skit

Celebrated Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown acted in a funny skit with TikToker Expressions Actor, and many people loved the collaboration.

Nana Ama McBrown and Expressions Actor speak with fake British accents. Image Credit: @expressionsactor

Source: TikTok

McBrown and Expressions Actor mimic the British accent

Expressions Actor, who is known for imitating foreign accents, got the chance to act in a skit with the famous actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The accent that they imitated was that of the British, and they did it so perfectly that it caught the attention of many social media users.

In the video, the star actress stepped out of her home when she bumped into the TikToker. Upon recognising what the TikToker was best known for, she began to speak with a British accent.

In the caption of the video, the talented TikToker got emotional as he spoke about meeting Mrs McBrown Mensah, who is affectionately called Her Excellency by her fans. He noted that the seasoned actress was also a fan.

"Look who I bumped into 🥹and she’s a Fan too😭@Her Excellency Nana A. McBrown #expressionsactor"

Reacting to the video in the comment section, Mrs McBrown Mensah made a funny joke saying,

"I have been living in British right now 😂😂😂😂😍😍 #BRIMM"

Reactions to Empress Gifty's fake British accent

Many people noticed Mrs McBrown Mensah's fake British accent and applauded her for imitating the accent perfectly.

Others who were fans of Expressions Actor could not hold back their excitement after he met a celebrated Ghanaian celebrity.

The video also got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they shared parts of the video that made them laugh.

The reactions of social media users to the funny skit involving Mrs McBrown Mensah and Expressions Actor are below:

Sefakor Ayettey 🦋🧿 said:

"I love this woman and how she supports creatives 😍❤️❤️God bless her."

Dani Shay said:

"Her accent remind me of MADAM MOKE 😂🥰."

SameAkonoba said:

"I’m seeing Stephanie Benson in her excellency here."

Tennis jeans plug 👖👖 said:

"Her accent remind me of AMA pooley 😂that movie."

Akosua _430👸 said:

"The wig is doing the job 🥰🥰😂😂."

Yooku said:

"Miss Brofus3m, Blinkards, I’m casting Nana Ama😂😂😂😂."

Orsini said:

"I'm living in British paa?"

Nana Ama McBrown and her adorable daughter Baby Maxin in photos. Image Credit: @iambabymaxin and @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown opens a restaurant

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown officially unveiled her new restaurant, adding to her growing list of entrepreneurial ventures.

In a trending YouTube video, McBrown opened up about her decision to venture into the food and hospitality industry, despite already enjoying massive success as an actress and brand influencer.

She shared insights into her business mindset and how she’s building a legacy beyond the screen. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, applauding her versatility and hard work.

