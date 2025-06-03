A Ghanaian mother is heartbroken after losing her 5-year-old son in a tragic accident. Her little boy fell from a speeding school bus while on his way to class.

The child, who had been sitting near the bus door, somehow slipped and fell from the moving vehicle - an unimaginable loss that has shattered his family.

Grieving mother shares heartbreaking story of how she lost her five-year-old son. Image source: Connect FM

Source: TikTok

This devastating event happened in the Western Region, as the bus was carrying children to school that morning.

Sister Kakra, the grieving mother, shared her painful story, recounting that at 7:30 a.m., she said her last goodbye to her son, who was ready to go to school.

She handed him over to his sister to take him to board the bus, never imagining it would be the last time she’d see him alive.

As she went about her day, a call came that no parent ever wants to receive - her son had fallen from the bus.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, the little boy could not be saved. The doctors did everything they could, but he was pronounced dead.

Her world has been forever changed, and the pain of losing her beloved child is beyond words.

Watch the video of the mother narrating her ordeal below:

