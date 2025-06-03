Lil Win, in a video, blasted Evangelist Diana Asamoah for criticising his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

The Kumawood actor blamed the gospel musician for the heavy defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffered in the 2024 general elections

Lil Win claimed that the NPP would continue to lose elections if they failed to sack Diana Asamoah from the party for her to return to her evangelism work

Award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win has blasted gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah over her criticisms of his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the comic actor was spotted with a film crew as they prepared to shoot a new film on set. He warned the Anopa Wim hitmaker against advising anyone concerning the men of God they should follow.

He claimed that the youth were interested in listening to individuals who were wise and honest and not individuals who did not live up to that standard.

Lil Win claimed that Evangelist Diana Asamoah had abandoned the musical talents God gave her and instead chosen to venture into politics. He urged her to return to her old occupation and evangelise to Ghanaians.

The Kumawood actor also blamed the gospel musician for the heavy defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffered in the 2024 general elections against the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He claimed that Diana Asamoah was a double agent who sabotaged her party throughout the campaign season before the elections.

He said:

"God made you an evangelist, but you have stopped and become a politician who campaigns and hosts radio shows. I am telling you to resume preaching. Your party even lost the elections. She is to blame for the NPP's defeat. She knows she was the one who made them totally lose the elections. She would campaign for them and later tell people to vote against them.NPP had never lost an election with only 38 percent until Diana Asamoah came."

Lil Win claimed that the NPP would continue to lose elections if they failed to sack Diana Asamoah from the party for her to return to her evangelism work.

He recounted his relationship with the musician, stating that he considered her his mother and had accompanied her to visit some high-profile personalities in the past.

Lil Win called out Diana Asamoah over her past feud with Cecilia Marfo and advised her to stop being hateful and envious of others.

The Kumawood actor's remarks come amid Evangelist Diana Asamoah's recent criticisms of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah over some of his practices in his Believers Worship Centre church.

Below is the video of Lil Win blasting Diana Asamoah for criticising Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah:

Reactions to Lil Win blasting Diana Asamoah

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Revelational Speaker (RS) commented:

"You see, Ghana. Diana Asamoah is talking as a Christian, teaching the truth in the Bible, not in the name of the NPP. Ghana is funny."

Samtuuga the Great said:

"True paaaaa Kwadwo Nkansah✌️✌️✌️."

