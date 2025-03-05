Bernice Asare, in a TikTok video, looked unrecognisable as she debuted her new look inside her plush bedroom

The actress beamed with excitement as she showed off her gorgeous looks and jammed to Daddy Lumba's song

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of her video to lavish praise on her beauty

Popular Kumawood actress Bernice Asare has courted attention after a new video of her new look surfaced on social media.

Kumawood actress Bernice Asare looks unrecognisable as she debuts a new look.

Source: Instagram

The actress recently took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself flaunting her beauty as she sat on her big inside her plush bedroom.

In the video, Bernice Asare, who has starred in countless movies alongside the likes of Kwaku Manu, Lil Win, Agya Koo and Bill Asamoah looked glamorous and unrecognisable with heavy makeup that made her glow and a new blonde hairstyle

The Kumawood actress looked stunning and unrecognisable as she wore a casual outfit with heavy makeup and a new hairstyle which made her glow and enhance her beauty.

Bernice Asare beamed with excitement as she jammed to the legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba's 2016 single, Enko Den while capturing the fun moment with her expensive smartphone inside a plush room.

To complete her look, the actress accessorised with a necklace, diamond earrings and a hand bracelet as she whined her waist to the rhythm of the song while sitting on the bed and preparing to leave her home and head to town.

In the caption of the social media post, Bernice Asare expressed her love for Daddy Lumba, stating that she would choose his songs over other artistes every day.

She wrote:

"DL all day everyday 😍😍💪🏻."

It appeared Bernice Asare, who featured in the popular Adam and Eve short film with Dr Likee had started 2025 on a positive note after experiencing a difficult time over a year ago.

Bernice Asare with Dr Likee on the set of their Adam and Eve movie.

Source: Instagram

Tragedy struck the actress and her family on February 29, 2024, when her eight-year-old daughter, who was also the first of her three children sadly passed away. The cause of the little girl's passing was unknown at the time.

However, controversial pastor Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour took credit for the child's passing.

In an old video, the pastor previously said he had placed a curse on Bernice Asare and her lineage because of an incident that tarnished his reputation. He said the actress had failed to show remorse or apologise for her involvement in the incident.

Bernice Asare's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

user4814444142269 commented:

"The skin is skining😻🥰🥰."

Tirimudehemaa1020 said:

"DL all-time favourite. You look gorgeous🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Abi’s Beauty Parlour commented:

"Looking good dear."

Cantata actress Regina Kwapong changes drastically

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cantata TV series actress Regina Kwapong changed drastically in a video that surfaced on social media.

The former actress looked unrecognisable as she flaunted her current gorgeous look in public many years after her absence from the industry.

Many Ghanaians who watched her during her days on the Cantata show were in disbelief after seeing her new transformation.

