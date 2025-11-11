A 10-year-old photo of Kwaku Manu and his new lover, Charlotte, aka Charly, has resurfaced online

The couple, who are now openly dating, have been sharing romantic travel moments, including a recent trip to Dubai

Kwaku Manu feels and appears loved, healed, and happy after moving on from his past marriage

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Manu has officially moved on from his past heartbreak and is now basking in the joy of a new relationship with actress, chef, and beautician Charlotte, also known as Charly.

The CEO of Swift Breakfast and Lunch, Charlotte, has been a visible presence in Kwaku Manu's life lately, and the couple's growing bond has become the talk of social media.

The two lovebirds have been serving fans with enviable relationship goals, travelling together, and openly sharing their happy moments online.

The fact that they recently took a trip to Dubai has gotten many praising the couple for their genuine affection and good energy.

Check out a lovely video of the two below:

Kwaku Manu reflects on love, mistakes, healing

Kwaku Manu, who went through a rather messy divorce from his ex-wife, Diane Nana Okailey Nyarko, apparently has found peace and healing in this new chapter of his life.

In a series of interviews after his separation, the Kumawood actor explained that his marriage ended in 2021 after years of trying to make things work.

While he admitted to making mistakes, including cheating, he explained that marriage has no formula for success.

Kwaku Manu finds love again

Today, that forward move seems to have landed him in the arms of Charlotte.

The chemistry between them is undeniable, and fans seem to have quickly taken note of how much happier the actor seems.

Kwaku Manu feels "loved, healed, and fulfilled" in his new relationship, describing Charlotte as a supportive woman who understands his journey and career.

Interestingly, an old photo of Kwaku Manu and Charlotte, taken about 10 years ago, has resurfaced online, a sight that has gotten conversations going on how long the two might have known each other.

The photo, which dates back to the period when Kwaku Manu was still married, shows the pair sharing a friendly moment, an indication that their connection may have started as a long-time friendship before it blossomed into love.

Many fans find it warming to see Kwaku Manu finally happy. It seems like he has found love and stability again after years of challenges and heavy emotional pain.

Watch the old moment of the couple below:

Whether their romance will grow into a marriage is yet unknown, but one thing is for sure: Kwaku Manu and Charlotte are in deep love and are not shying away from sharing it with the world.

Kwaku Manu and Charlotte’s Dubai trip excites fans

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu and several of his colleagues, including Charly D, took a trip abroad.

The Kumawood star and his then-friend, who later became his partner, had shared heartwarming moments that gained significant traction on social media.

The frenzy surrounding Kwaku Manu and Charly D followed rumours that they were dating, and with the current goals they share, it is so obvious.

