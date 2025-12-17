Bishop Bonegas sparked reactions after claiming he took the life of a pastor who spread false rumours about him

Bonegas accused the pastor of tarnishing his reputation by falsely claiming he was paralysed and dead, affecting his churches

He emphasised that he resolves conflicts spiritually and doesn’t engage in public feuds on social media or radio

Daniel Kwame Kissi Bonegas, the Founder of Great Fire Pentecostal International Church, has sparked mixed reactions online after he recounted how he once took the life of another pastor.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on December 17, 2025, the bishop explained that he had ended the life of the man of God because the individual supposedly tarnished his reputation.

While not disclosing the name of the said pastor, he strongly accused the individual of going on radio and TV platforms to claim that he (Bonegas) was paralysed and dead.

Bishop Bonegas speaks about paralysis rumour

YEN.com.gh understands that in 2016, rumours were circulating about Bonegas being crippled and paralysed in a wheelchair.

According to the rumours, Bonegas was struck with a serious illness. Photos of him in a wheelchair circulated until he came out to showcase that he was in good health.

Speaking on this in 2025, he claimed to have ended the life of the man of God responsible for spreading false rumours.

In his words:

“We were in this country when a pastor disgraced me, which even affected my churches in America and South Africa. He really tarnished my image. He claimed that he had prayed for me to be paralysed or even dead."

According to him, he called upon the spirit of the pastor and gave the sickness to him instead, leading to his death.

"He even went on radio and television stations. I eventually gave him the same sickness he claimed he had inflicted on me. He claimed he had killed me, so I ended up killing him," he said.

He further cautioned others, emphasising that he doesn't need to air his grievances on social media, as he prefers to resolve matters spiritually.

In his words:

"I don’t fight on social media or on the radio. If you do something to hurt me, I will call your soul and do whatever I want with you. So there is no reason for me to come on social media to fight you. Any pastor who comes on the radio or social media to fight is powerless."

The video posted on TikTok is below:

Reactions to Bishop Bonegas's showcase of power

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Amponsem Kofi Evans said:

"He is talking about Anthony Kojo Boakye, oo."

Gideon Rabbi stated:

"Are you God to judge? Eeeiiii, God, you’re soooo patient ooo, hmm."

Ishmael commented:

"Herh, this man those days buses upon buses used to come to his church at Darkuman."

Bonegas calls out 'stingy' Christians

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Bonegas sparked reactions after he opined that it was not wrong for him and other men of God to demand money from Christians for their services.

Bishop Bonegas indicated that money plays a key role in his ministry and even detailed the funds he invests in his church to sustain the work of God.

