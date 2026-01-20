Fella Makafui, the ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal, has sued an X user over comments about her daughter

The actress explained that the family had been traumatised over the past few days after they read the post online

Some social media users have blasted the X user for making inappropriate comments about five-year-old Island Frimpong

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has taken legal action against a blogger who made an inappropriate comment about her daughter.

The celebrity mother has released a press statement on her social media pages to describe how the man's actions have affected her family.

Fella Makafui sues blogger over harsh comment

Ghanaian rapper Medikal's ex-wife, Fella Makafui, has taken legal action against an offensive comment about her five-year-old daughter, Island Frimpong.

An X user who has been identified as Ghatu wrote a negative comment about Medikal's daughter.

The actress stated that the message "was completely unacceptable" and claimed it exposed her daughter to words that no youngster should ever come into contact with in a statement posted on X on January 20, 2026.

“The incident has caused me immense emotional distress and sleepless nights. No parent should have to endure seeing their child spoken about in such a harmful and inappropriate manner,” part of the statement read.

Man apologies for comment about Medikal's daughter

In the press statement, Fella Makafui noted that while the individual has apologised for the comment.

The founder of Beauty by Fella, however, stated that it does not diminish the severity of what was said.

She confirmed that the matter has been formally reported and is now under the management of her legal team

“A disturbing and inappropriate comment was made by an individual on Twitter (Ghatu) under a video I shared of my 5-year-old child. What was said crossed a line no child should ever be subjected to. As a mother, this experience has shaken me deeply. It has caused emotional distress, anxiety, and sleepless nights. No parent should ever have to see their child spoken about or perceived in such a manner.

“Although an apology has since been issued, I want to make it clear that an apology alone does not erase the nature of the comment or the impact it has had on me and my family. Words directed at a child carry lasting weight, and the harm cannot simply be undone. Due to the seriousness of this matter, it has been formally reported, and my legal team is actively handling the situation. I will not be engaging in online arguments or back-and-forths. This is no longer social media discourse, this is about the protection, dignity, and safety of a child,” the statement read.

"The statement added, “I sincerely appreciate everyone who has shown concern, support, and solidarity. Your voices matter, and your support has meant more than words can express. My sole focus right now is protecting my child's peace and innocence.”

