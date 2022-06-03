Renowned Gospel musician, Mrs Esther Asiedu popularly known as Piesie Esther, celebrated her birthday in beautiful photos

To mark her 46th birthday, she went to church to celebrate as well as thank God for adding one more year to her age

Many celebrities have showered blessings on her including Tima Kumkum, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey and many others

Award-winning Gospel musician, Piesie Esther is celebrating her birthday today and she looks stunning as ever.

The 'Okuraseni' hitmaker posted a series of photos on her social media page looking gorgeous on her special day as she turns 46.

Sharing her birthday photos on her Instagram page, her smile lit up her look as she wore an emerald green corset gown. She wore a short cloak to cover up her shoulders and cleavage.

Her makeup was flawless as well as her pink nails. She carried a flower print purse to complement her looks. She wore short black hair with few accessories.

In the caption of the post, she gave praises to God for being alive and healthy to celebrate her birthday. She said:

My being alive and healthy today is as a result of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. Happy birthday to myself.

In her second look for her birthday shoot, she wore a star-studded purple gown which accentuated her curves. She wore a golden copper blonde lace frontal wig.

To mark her 46th birthday, she celebrated it in church. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Instagram page, she captioned the photo:

Counting my blessings on my birthday.

She wore a white dress which was made of shiny lace. Piesie Esther definitely looked stunning on her special day.

Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Tima Kumkum and others celebrate Piesie Esther

selassie_ibrahim:

HBD darling ❤️❤️

iamamamcbrown:

Happy Birthday Ohemaa #BRIMM

iamtimakumkum:

mummy I love you. Happy birthday❤️

gloriaosarfo:

Happy blessed birthday to you sis, more blessings

emeliabrobbey:

Happy birthday beautiful. More blessings.

ohemaawoyeje:

Happy birthday Piesie

mzbeldaily:

Happy birthday love

julliejaykanz:

Happy birthday ma'am

obaapachristyofficial:

Happy birthday Menua ❤️❤️❤️

nsankumusic:

Happy birthday to you mum. Blessings on your new age. #nanakesse24

Piesie Esther marks birthday with powerful testimony about her life

Respected Ghanaian gospel songstress, Mrs Esther Asiedu, popularly known as Piesie Esther has dropped a powerful testimony about herself.

Piesie Esther shared the testimony about her life as she celebrates her birthday on June 3, 2020.

Captioning the photo and sharing her testimony Piesie Esther wrote:

"After living another year, I’m thankful to God that he has blessed me so much- and that I’m a real blessing to others. #HappyBirthday to me "

Source: YEN.com.gh