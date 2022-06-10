A couple, Stephen Botchway and Irene Adjei reportedly tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Saturday, April 9

The duo exchanged vows at the Banner of Grace Ministries, Dawhenya, in the Greater Accra Region.

Their throwback visuals show that the couple dated as teenagers and decided to seal their love with a wedding

The heartwarming video slide shows the couple's humble beginning and pre-wedding photos, giving hope to true love.

Photos of Stephen Botway and Irene Adjei. Source: nsekuonlinedotcom

Source: Instagram

Many netizens who saw Stephen and Irene's clip reacted to it. At the time of writing this report, their footage had raked in almost 200 likes with fewer comments.

Read the comments below:

Frimpong.japhet.3 reacted with emojis.

Maxiking9771 asked:

''Can you wait?''

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh