Ghanaian musician, Kofi Pages, has revealed that featuring award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Kinaata, on his 'Boa Me' song did not cost him a cedi

He said that Kofi Kinaata did not even charge him for the outfits he wore on set and neither did he charge him appearance fees

He made this revelation during an interview with Roland Delali Cees on YEN.com.gh's Twitter Spaces

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Pages, has revealed that featuring award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Kinaata, on his new song didn't cost him a dime.

He noted that the Takoradi Fante rapper did not take any money from him to get featured on his song.

Kofi Pages and Kofi Kinaata. Photo Credit: @kofipagesgh @kinaatagh

Source: Instagram

However, making this revelation on YEN.com.gh's Twitter Spaces which was hosted by Roland Delali Cees, Kofi Pages noted that,

One thing about the video is that Kofi Kinaata came through for me for free. He didn't take any money from me.

He also shared that Kofi Kinaata did not even charge him for the outfits he wore on set during the making of the music video and neither did he charge him appearance fees.

He came on his own accord. He didn't take any money from me, and neither did he take money from me for the costume, and video appearance.

Kofi Pages and Kofi Kinaata have a song together titled, 'Boa Me'. The song talks about the struggles of life and the musician calls on God to come to his aid. The video is available on YouTube and the audio version is available on all streaming platforms.

Watch the full music video of 'Boa Me' by Kofi Pages and Kofi Kinaata below.

Kofi Kinaata Breaks Down In Tears While Performing His Song 'Thy Grace'

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Kinaata has been seen crying his eyes out in a new video that has since gone viral.

The 'Have Mercy' crooner was spotted in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of @_MukadasMaestro.

In the video, he was seen performing his hit song. 'Thy Grace' with so much energy and enthusiasm. A few minutes into the performance, he began to break down in tears.

People closer to the stage rushed to console him, as many others looked on in a worried state. In the video, Kofi Kinaata is seen covering his face with a white face towel and weeping uncontrollably.

Source: YEN.com.gh