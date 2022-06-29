Ghanaian music duo, Keche say that using radio and TV channels to promote songs is better than using TikTok

According to them, promoting songs on radio and TV is very powerful and it stays longer in the system

Their opinion comes at a time when some personalities in the creative space believe that TIkTok is the future

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian music duo, Keche is of the view that the promotion of songs through traditional media channels has not faded out of the system.

Music Duo, Keche. Photo Source: @hitz1039fm

Source: Instagram

Sharing the influence of TikTok on music on HitzFM's Daybreak Hitz, they told Andy Dosty that s promoting music on traditional media is better than promoting music on TikTok.

They explained that the social media app should not be given credit as the only platform known for making songs trend or become hits. They urged musicians not to resort to promoting their music using only one platform such as TikTok.

“I don’t think we should give TikTok 100%, because there are some people who release music and their idea is to send it to TikTok for it to blow. No, it shouldn’t be so,” Keche Joshua said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The ‘Today’ crooners further stated that promoting songs on traditional media such as radio and TV is much more convenient than even TikTok. They said that using radio and TV allows the song to grow and last longer in the media, unlike other trends which are seasonal.

“There is nothing like radio and television promotion. It is very powerful and it stays longer because most of the songs I have heard being promoted on TikTok do not last long because when a new one comes out the old one is not heard anymore”

Keche is currently on a media tour promoting their latest single, ‘Life,’ after going on a year-long hiatus from the music scene.

TikTok Star Asantewaa Advises Musicians To Resort To Using TikTok To Promote Songs

Budding TikTok star, Martina Dwamena popularly known as Asantewaa, has advised Ghanaian musicians to utilise TikTok in promoting their songs.

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, she told host, Vicky Zugah, that possessing craft as an artiste is of no value unless they decide to use TikTok.

"If you are an artiste, your craft doesn't matter again. Until you pay TikTokers to promote your song, you will be singing it alone," she said.

Speaking on the relevance of TikTokers, Asantewaa acknowledged that TikTok is currently the new trend and she disclosed that she and her fellow TikTokers have been getting a number of brand deals.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh