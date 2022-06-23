Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has thrown his unconditional support for TikTok sensation, Asantewaa

This comes after Asantewaa made some comments on live tv which didn't sit well with many Ghanaians including musicians

However, Shatta Wale said that it is the hard truth for those who weren't pleased with her remarks would have to deal with

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has thrown his support for TikTok star, Asantewaa after she made some comments on live tv which didn't sit well with many Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale and Asantewaa. Photo Source: @shattawalenima @asantewaa

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale's support comes after Asantewaa said in an interview on United Showbiz on UTV that musicians in the country would sing their songs alone of they don't resort to using TikTokers in promoting their songs.

However, the ‘On God’ crooner noted that it is the hard pill many Ghanaians including musicians would have to swallow.

In a tweet shared on the verified account of Shatta Wale, he said,

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

"She has said the bitter truth ..fight with her too Foolish boys on Twitter"

TikTok Star Asantewaa Advises Musicians To Resort To Using TikTok To Promote Songs

Budding TikTok star, Martina Dwamena popularly known as Asantewaa, has advised Ghanaian musicians to utilise TikTok in promoting their songs.

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, she told host, Vicky Zugah, that possessing craft as an artiste is of no value unless they decide to use TikTok.

"If you are an artiste, your craft doesn't matter again. Until you pay TikTokers to promote your song, you will be singing it alone," she said.

Speaking on the relevance of TikTokers, Asantewaa acknowledged that TikTok is currently the new trend and she disclosed that she and her fellow TikTokers have been getting a number of brand deals.

"That's why I say that now it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game," she said.

People Troll Asantewaa After She Told Ghanaian Musicians To Use TikTokers Or Sing Their Songs Alone

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Martina Dwamena popularly known as Asantewaa, is the talk of the town after she gave Ghanaian musicians some advice.

According to the TikTok goddess, Ghanaian musicians should use TikTok to promote their songs if they are looking for a feasible promotion channel.

However, her remarks did not sit well with many as they told her to be humble since there were hit songs that trended way before TikTok came into existence. Some have also cited examples of hit songs such as songs from Glorious Jesus, Tagoe sisters, Jane and Bernice, Suzzy, and Matt that performed so well in the Ghanaian music industry without the existence of TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh