Michy has responded to Shatta Wale's request for a feature, quoting the amount she will charge

She made this known during an interview with Nana Romeo on his show, Ayekoo Ayekoo airing on Accra FM

In addition to the amount she charged, Michy mentioned she had another condition for the collaboration

The probability of getting another Shatta Wale and Michy collaboration is getting high. Michy has responded to her former fiance's request for a feature but has listed some terms and conditions.

YEN.com.gh previously reported on Shatta Wale asking his ex-partner and baby mama Michy for a collaboration. He made this request on social media while sharing a picture of her doing SM's 'Symbol of hope' sign at Stonebwoy's Ashaiman To The World Concert. Shatta Wale wrote;

Infact let’s do another song . This time I won’t pay you in kind but cash

In return, Michy responded to Shatta Wale's request for a collaboration on Snapchat, saying;

You won’t pay me in kind but in cash but if I collect you right now, you go come dey radio early morning dey cry ‍

After her statement on Snapchat, Michy guested on Nana Romeo's show Ayekoo Ayekoo where she officially responded to Shatta Wale's request. The singer and actress said she was down for the collaboration if her baby daddy paid 150,000 dollars.

Despite quoting such a huge amount, Michy had another condition to Shatta Wale's feature request. She asked that the recording be done in a public studio instead of Shatta Wale's studio. Explaining herself, she said;

I'm like beef and he's like a lion. I can't put myself in a lion's den. What will I do if he chews me? I can't afford to be chewed.

Michy Reveals She Is Currently In Law School

Despite being a musician, actress, cook and TV host, Michy wants to be a lawyer and is currently studying for it.

Known as Michelle Diamond in real life, Michy revealed she has two years more before she completes her studies in an institution she did not mention.

