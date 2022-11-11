Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has dropped his much-anticipated eighth studio album titled JAMZ

The popular Ghanaian rap star teamed up with fellow rapper Black Sherif on track nine titled Country Side

Fans of both Ghanaian rappers took to social media to share their impressions and thoughts on the collaboration

The wait for Sarkodie's eighth studio album is over as the rapper has made the project titled JAMZ available on major streaming platforms on November 11, 2022. The ten-track album features Black Sherif on the song, Country Side.

Sarkodie Features Black Sherif On Country Side Photo Source: @sarkodie, @blacksherif_.

Source: Instagram

How The Sarkodie x Black Sherif Collaboration Happened

Sarkodie revealed Black Sherif reached out to him at the last minute, expressing his desire to be on Sarkodie's JAMZ album.

The two then linked up in the studio which was a memorable moment for Ghanaians. This is after a video of the two rappers together in the studio surfaced online.

All About Sarkodie And Black Sherif's Country Side

Country Side is a melodious rap written by both rappers and produced by popular Ghanaian producer MOG.

The song sees Sarkodie address the rumors he barely picks up the calls of other Ghanaian musicians or respond to their texts.

Both rappers sing about their journeys on the song.

Fans React To Sarkodie and Black Sherif's Country Side

gsquare_estatehomes

How do black get his inspiration to record songs because Chaley the tune and the words , this guy is something else

obaayaapapabi67

This combo is serious

flowerboy_west

Chale blacko be hard pure talent

kwesivybes__kv

Herrrrrrrrrr i love the song already

richmond_the_barber

This go be hit

Sarkodie Hails Black Sherif At Exclusive Private Dinner; Tells Him "Every Ghanaian Is Proud of You"

In other related news, Sarkodie was full of praise for Black Sherif at an exclusive dinner to celebrate Black Sherif's album The Villain I Never Was. He told Black Sherif that every Ghanaian was proud of him because of his musical accomplishments.

Sarkodie spoke about hearing Black Sherif's songs on radio stations in other countries and revealed the high demand for Black Sherif's music in a South African club.

Source: YEN.com.gh