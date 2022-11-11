Sarkodie Features Black Sherif On Country Side From Album JAMZ, Folks Call It The Collab of The Year
- Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has dropped his much-anticipated eighth studio album titled JAMZ
- The popular Ghanaian rap star teamed up with fellow rapper Black Sherif on track nine titled Country Side
- Fans of both Ghanaian rappers took to social media to share their impressions and thoughts on the collaboration
The wait for Sarkodie's eighth studio album is over as the rapper has made the project titled JAMZ available on major streaming platforms on November 11, 2022. The ten-track album features Black Sherif on the song, Country Side.
How The Sarkodie x Black Sherif Collaboration Happened
Sarkodie revealed Black Sherif reached out to him at the last minute, expressing his desire to be on Sarkodie's JAMZ album.
Sarkodie Drops Much-Anticipated 8th Studio Album, JAMZ, Features International Stars; Folks Excitedly React
The two then linked up in the studio which was a memorable moment for Ghanaians. This is after a video of the two rappers together in the studio surfaced online.
All About Sarkodie And Black Sherif's Country Side
Country Side is a melodious rap written by both rappers and produced by popular Ghanaian producer MOG.
The song sees Sarkodie address the rumors he barely picks up the calls of other Ghanaian musicians or respond to their texts.
Both rappers sing about their journeys on the song.
Fans React To Sarkodie and Black Sherif's Country Side
gsquare_estatehomes
How do black get his inspiration to record songs because Chaley the tune and the words , this guy is something else
obaayaapapabi67
This combo is serious
flowerboy_west
Chale blacko be hard pure talent
kwesivybes__kv
Herrrrrrrrrr i love the song already
richmond_the_barber
This go be hit
Sarkodie Hails Black Sherif At Exclusive Private Dinner; Tells Him "Every Ghanaian Is Proud of You"
In other related news, Sarkodie was full of praise for Black Sherif at an exclusive dinner to celebrate Black Sherif's album The Villain I Never Was. He told Black Sherif that every Ghanaian was proud of him because of his musical accomplishments.
Sarkodie spoke about hearing Black Sherif's songs on radio stations in other countries and revealed the high demand for Black Sherif's music in a South African club.
Source: YEN.com.gh