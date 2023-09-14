The late Ebony Reigns' father, Nana Poku Kwarteng, and her elder sister, Foriwaa Opoku-Kwarteng, were seen enjoying themselves at the birthday party of Abrokyire Hemaa

The late Ghanaian dancehall singer Ebony Reigns' father, Nana Poku Kwarteng, and her elder sister, Foriwaa Opoku-Kwarteng, were spotted having a good time at a party.

The late ' father, Nana Poku Kwarteng, and her elder sister, Foriwaa Opoku-Kwarteng, were spotted having a good time at the birthday party of Abrokyire Hemaa.

In the video, they were seated next to each other at a table with other guests who were there to celebrate with the celebrant. They were all smiles when the cameras spotted them.

Details of Ebony's father's look

Mr Kwarteng looked dapper in his classy outfit. He wore a grey long-sleeved shirt, which he folded into a mid-sleeve. He covered the shirt with a vest.

He wore a pair of trousers for the bottoms and styled his look by holding a fashionable walking stick and wearing a crystal-clear framed pair of glasses.

Details of Ebony's elder sister's look

Foriwaa Opoku-Kwarteng looked stunning as she rocked a multicoloured long-sleeved mini dress. She wore lovely bracelets to style her look and carried a mini black bag on her lap.

Below is a video of Ebony Reigns' father and elder sister at Abrokyire Hemaa’s birthday party.

Bullet addresses occultism claims after Wendy Shay's car accident

YEN.com.gh reported that Bullet, the manager of the late Ebony Reigns and Wendy Shay, has addressed claims of him being an occultist.

This comes after Wendy Shay was involved in a car accident that was near-fatal, around midnight on Kwabenya Road on September 10, 2023.

Unfortunately, the claims heightened after his artiste Ebony Reigns passed away through the same fate at dawn on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

