Ghanaian singer King Promise has many questioning his sense of fashion and style after they saw his outfit at the 2023 AFRIMMA awards

He wore a black wide-legged pair of trousers, a white long-sleeved shirt and a grey suit to match

Many Ghanaians were unhappy with his look as others claimed he was following in the steps of Osebo the Zaraman and KiDi

Ghanaian singer King Promise caused a frenzy on social media with his old-school fashion style, which he wore to the 2023 edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) awards.

King Promise at the 2023 AFRIMMA. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

Details of King Promise's controversial outfit

King Promise got many Ghanaians questioning his sense of style and fashion with the outfit he wore to the 2023 AFRIMMAs.

He wore a black wide-legged pair of trousers. He paired it with a grey suit and wore a white long-sleeved shirt underneath.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To style his look, the Terminator hitmaker wore dark sunglasses. He completed his look by wearing a pair of black boots.

Below are videos of King Promise flaunting his 2023 AFRIMMA look.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on King Promise's outfit

Many people were unhappy about King Promise's outfit at the 2023 AFRIMMA awards.

They hinted that he was copying the style of fashion icon Osebo the Zaraman and fellow musician KiDi.

See comments from Ghanaians below:

dkbghana said:

What's happening to our boys and skirts? Was Kidi, now king promise.

elsie_yegbs said:

Ah! wat is this

jarbrella said:

Eii king

eyesugur_ said:

Skirt price go up be that

elsie_yegbs said:

Ah! wat is this

jarbrella said:

Eii king

brooks_will_make_it said:

fashionista

adobs_baby said:

Osebo influence

King Promise wins at 2023 AFRIMMA, organisers mistake him to be a Nigerian

YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise Best Male West Africa award at the 2023 edition of the AFRIMMA awards at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

However, when the award was announced on AFRIMMA's Instagram page, they wrote that he was Nigerian instead of Ghanaian. Many people corrected them in the comment section and shared their views on the mistake.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh