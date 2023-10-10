Rockstar Junior, aka Steve Quamz, the lookalike of musician Kuami Eugene, was spotted at an event displaying fire legwork and dance moves

He and other lookalikes were spotted at the Kasapreko Alomo Sankwan event in Cape Coast

Many people loved his dance moves as they applauded him in the comments

Rockstar Junior aka Steve Quamz, the clone of musician Kuami Eugene, was spotted at an event displaying fire legwork and dance moves to the songs of the musician.

Kuami Eugene's lookalike Rockstar Junior dancing. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom and @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene's clone dislays fire legwork and dance moves

Rockstar Junior was spotted together with the other lookalikes, known as The 4kings, at the Kasapreko Alomo Sankwan event in Cape Coast.

The moment Kuami Eugene's 2020 hit song Open Gate was played, Rockstar Junior got up from his plastic chair and started to dance.

While smiling, he made incredible legwork and moves, which got others around and online users applauding him.

Video of Kuami Eugene's lookalike dancing to the singer's song at an event.

Ghanaians react to the video of Kuami Eugene's lookalike displaying fire moves

Many people were impressed with Rockstar Junior's moves such that they even thought it was Kuami Eugene himself who was dancing in the video.

Others also noted that they loved the clone, noting that he is a great entertainer.

nana_abena_afriyie7 said:

But truth be told the Kuami Eugene guy is good oo

trayy__ciee said:

Lookalike looking more than the Original

mrs_ulinf said:

Kwami Eugene's lookalike get vibe pass

nanaoseikwame.nok said:

be like ah start dey feel china version pass original oo anaa mebɔdam

leah_edwins said:

These guys are a delight to watch

nanaoseikwame.nok said:

he get aa he go take mic then perform oo but he dey fear Ghana foɔ go roast am

_desy.am said:

Is that the original Kwami Eugene? Cos it's doing me two two.

Kuami Eugene's lookalike debunks rumours of using singer's image to make money

YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene's lookalike Rockstar Junior debunked rumours of using the musician's image to perform at shows at a fee.

In a recent interview, he explained how he was given the chance to mount the stage and perform Kuami Eugene's hit songs and reiterated that he did take any money for the appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh