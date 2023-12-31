American hip-hop star Chance the Rapper is back in Ghana for the Christmas festivities

The rapper was spotted at the iMullar SoundSystem at Front Back in Accra, jamming alongside many revellers

A video shared by the Culture Junkie showed him partying to the popular amapiano song Mnike

The Holy hitmaker, also known as Chancelor Jonathan Bennet, is known for releasing mixtapes such as Acid Rap and Coloring Book, which received a Grammy Award for best rap Album and BET Award for the best mixtape. He has collaborated with famous faces like Kanye West, Justin Beiber and Lil Wayne.

Chance and Vic Mensa held the Black Star Line Festival in January 2023.

Chance the Rapper is among the many black global celebrities who have taken to spending Christmas and New Year's in Ghana.

From Letitia Wright to Dadju to Charlamagne tha God, many celebrities from the diaspora were in Ghana for the 2022 Christmas festivities.

Other names include International producer Jae Murphy, actor and professional dirt bike rider Chino Braxton, British-Nigerian grime rapper Skepta, and British rapper Dreya Mac.

American Comedian Dave Chappelle Arrives In Ghana, Given Cultural Welcome

YEN.com.gh previously reported that famous American Comedian Dave Chappelle has officially arrived in Ghana and videos show how he was given a warm welcome at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

When he arrived on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, he was given a kente sash with 'Beyond The Return' woven onto it, wrapped around his neck.

The renowned comedian is in Ghana to perform at the Black Star Line Festival, held at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

