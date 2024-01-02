Ghanaian artiste M3nsa, in a recent interview, has conceded to the fact that Nigerians make superior music compared to Ghana

He also said another reason Nigerian music is sought after globally is because Nigerians have a better entrepreneurial spirit

He also mentioned that Nigerians have a much better understanding of the importance of arts and they do not wait for their government to do anything for them, they do it themselves

Ghanaian artiste and member of the music duo FOKN Bois M3nsa in a recent interview has conceded to the fact that Nigerians make far more superior music compared to Ghanaians.

M3nsa believes that because Nigerians make much more appealing music, the international claim their artistes are currently enjoying is heavily warranted.

The Moko Sane hitmaker made this submission in light of the ongoing #PlayGhana initiative championed by various stakeholders within the music industry

M3nsa says Nigerian music is more superior to Ghanaian Music Photo credit: Google

M3nsa’s Submission

Mensa Ansah as he is known outside the creative industry believes the reason Nigerians make better and superior music is because they are investing heavily into their craft. He also says they understand the importance of arts and everyone in the Nigerian entertainment industry has an entrepreneurial spirit. They are also not waiting for their government to do something for them, they are doing things for themselves.

Nigerians are making better music than Ghanaians. I have to say this. They are making better quality music because they are investing more money and more time.

There's more of an understanding of the importance of arts, but also in an entrepreneurial way. So, it's not waiting for the government to do something but it's just like support, people investing a lot of money into creating world-class music.

What Ghanaians had to say about M3nsa's submission

Below are a few reactions from Ghanaians about what M3nsa had to say:

@kojoayitey said:

Mensa makes valid points. We must begin to grow our industry and amplify what and who needs to be amplified.

@Masta_Ghabe asked:

This numbers thing is starting to sound like an excuse. What be Jamaica demma population??

@vigilantGhanai1 said:

The quality di33 is true. On a long drive when you listening to both is very clear our artists need serious work.

@Enin_gh said:

Many Gh songs lack production quality. That’s why re struggle to get international hits.

Source: YEN.com.gh