Gyakie's manager, Electro Mirror, in an interview, has disclosed that the singer is a co-owner of her record label, Flip The Music

The manager, who also doubles as the label's boss, stated that it was his decision to make Gyakie a co-owner of the label

Netizens have shared their opinion Electro Mirror's revelation

Artiste manager and label boss, Electro Mirror, has discussed his working relationship with his signee, Gyakie.

Electro Mirror, in an interview on 3Music TV's "Culture Daily" morning show, shared that singer, Gyakie, is a co-owner of her record label, Flip The Music.

According to him, it was his personal decision to make Gyakie part-owner of the label as he did not want to take credit for the singer's success.

He said,

"Let me burst your mind. Gyakie is a part-owner of Flip The Music label. It was my decision because I am not an artiste and I do not believe in taking credit for my artiste's success"

Electro Mirror also recounted how his working relationship with Gyakie started from the day she first reached out to him on social media.

He stated,

"I met Gyakie via Twitter. She hit me up in the DMs that she has a song that she wants me to listen to. She had never met before at that time."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Gyakie's manager's revelation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Gyakie's manager revealing that the singer is a co-owner of her record label.

@ahmedhussein5443 commented:

"I love his vibe, he will be fun to be around ❤"

@mrpriceless2242 commented:

"The guys is really matured in talking. Not all questions he answer in the right manner.he just blush it off and draw it into conclusion like the real answer"

@kwameeyiah commented:

"This guy is deep. I miss meeting guys like this when I was in uni. Agbo!!!"

@iamprudent__ commented:

"Oh really. I’m happy for Gyakie "

@kenjimxx commented:

"That’s good"

@ThoughtPillow commented:

"That’s cool"

