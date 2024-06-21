Stonebwoy Meets Puerto Rican Popstar Ozuna At Paris Fashion Week
- Stonebwoy recently flew to Paris after releasing his first single as this year's TGMA Artiste of the Year
- The musician's France trip coincided with this year's multi-day Paris Fashion Week
- Photos of Stonebwoy kicking it with Urbano popstar Ozuna have surfaced online
- YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the significance of Stonebwoy and Ozuna's meet-up in Paris
Ghanaian musician and reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy, who recently flew to France, has been spotted at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.
Stonebwoy arrived in France on June 19, kickstarting his itinerary with some press runs to promote his new song, Your Body, and his upcoming US and European concerts.
Fans have expressed their excitement over Stonebwoy's stint at the Paris Fashion Week.
Stonebwoy meets Ozuna
Manodzi hitmaker Stonebwoy shared photos from his attendance at the Paris Fashion Week. At the event, he met with the highly successful Puerto Rican singer Ozuna.
Ozuna broke through with his single La Occasion in 2016. Two years later, he became the most viewed artist on YouTube worldwide, earning nearly a million dollars in one single year.
In 2020, Ozuna received four Guinness World Records: the most videos to reach one billion views on YouTube (7) in February 2019, the most Billboard Latin Music Award nominations for a single artist in a single year (23) on February 12, 2019, and the most Billboard Latin Music Award win for a single artist in a single year (11) on April 25, 2019.
Many Ghanaians have described Stonebwoy and Ozuna's link-up as a timely and opportune moment. Entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh explained in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh that,
Despite the Ozuna's high strides he continues to ramp up efforts to make inroads in new markets. Last year, he released an Afro EP indicating his interest in the genre and the market. Ozuna is many things including a gateway to the Latin America market. On the other hand, Stonebwoy can do the same for Ozuna in Africa. We're all hoping this can be the start of a fruitful relationship between two cultures and markets.
Fans react to Stonebwoy and Ozuna's link-up
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's link-up with Ozuna.
hetromawuli said:
Anloga to the world!!
nncmarty exclaimed:
Raiseeee the bannerrrrrrrr!
mr.nanakay remarked:
The Only Ghana Artist I Have Seen So Far At The Paris Fashion Week Doing His Thing !!! And I don’t see Ghanaian bloggers saying nothing about it !! No worry !!! The Work Go Preach For En Self
Stonebwoy meets Vic Mensa
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy bumped into Vic Mensa on the second day of Paris Fashion Week.
The US-based Ghanaian rapper couldn't hide his excitement as he reconnected with Stonebwoy in Paris.
