Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recently visited the palace of Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, riding in a Rolls-Royce

Otumfuo's visit and his majestic ride in the Rolls-Royce have brought up conversations about traditional rulers and the luxury car brand

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of prominent traditional rulers who own a Rolls-Royce

Photos of Rolls-Royce cars belonging to three of Ghana's most influential traditional have emerged online, sparking interest from social media

The photos show the vehicles belonging to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tackie Tsuru II, and the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, side by side.

Two of the cars, the Asantehene's and Ga Mantse's, recently appeared in videos on social media following Otumfuo's visit to the Ga Mantse.

1. Otumfuo's Rolls-Royce

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is known to own a fleet of luxurious cars, including three Rolls-Royce models. Two of the models are antique, an 89-year-old 20/25 and a 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, while the third is a modern Phantom.

It was in the new Phantom that Otumfuo rode during his historic visit to the Ga Mantse's palace on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

2. Ga Mantse's Rolls-Royce

The Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tackie Tsuru III, owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom among his fleet of cars.

That vehicle was brought to the fore when he attended the 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Kumasi in May.

Like the Asantehene's, Ga Mantse's Rolls-Royce comes with a customised number plate of his title.

3. Togbe Afede's Rolls-Royce

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, is another prominent traditional ruler with a Rolls-Royce in his fleet.

In 2023, Togbe Afede rode his Rolls-Royce to the parade grounds during Ghana's 66th Independence Day celebration in Ho.

The car also has a customer license plate which reads "ASOGLI 1-12".

Photos of Otumfuo, Ga Mantse and Agbogbomefia's Rolls-Royce

4. Nana Ayeboafo (Chief of Agric Nzema)

The chief of Agric Nzema, one of the suburbs of Kumasi, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, gets an honourable mention in this list.

Even though he is not as powerful a ruler as those above, he happens to own a Rolls-Royce.

A successful businessman in private life who owns M Plaza Hotel and M Plaza Transport, Nana Ayeboafo is one of the early owners of Rolls-Royce in Kumasi. He has a Phantom, registered in 2015 with his name, AYEBOAFO 1-15.

Otumfuo donates 500k to Ga Mantse's education fund

Meanwhile, the Asantehene has donated GH₵500k to the Ga Education Fund. The donation came during a durbar held on Sunday.

The durbar was part of a special welcome for the Asantehene, who had come to Accra on a historic visit.

