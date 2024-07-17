King Paluta recently released his Makoma song, which has gathered a lot of positive reviews from fans

Entertainment pundit KOKA, in a recent viral video, criticised King Paluta for his singing abilities in the song

In an interview on Hitz FM, KOKA clashed with media personality Edem Mensah-Tsotorme over his critique of the musician's singing voice

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, had a heated exchange with media personality Edem Mensah-Tsotorme over his stance on musician King Paluta's latest song, Makoma.

KOKA clashes with Edem Mensah-Tsotorme during an interview

In an interview on Hitz FM, KOKA had a heated exchange with Entertainment journalist Edem Mensah-Tsotorme after he was asked to clarify his comments about King Paluta's singing voice on Makoma.

When asked to explain the wrong part of King Paluta's singing voice in the Makoma song, KOKA refused and instead told Edem to listen to the music and critique it personally.

KOKA questioned the journalist's credentials to criticise his critique of King Paluta's singing voice since he has more experience in the music industry.

He said,

"An amateur in music cannot be questioning me."

He also accused Edem of badmouthing him on media platforms because of his comment on King Paluta.

KOKA once again defended his stance on the issue, stating that he has no problem with King Paluta and only wants to see him succeed in the music industry.

He said,

"He needs to work on his singing. We should help him.

In a recent interview on Asempa FM, KOKA expressed his disappointment with King Paluta over his voice in the song.

He stated that the musician needs to hire a voice coach to help his transition from rapping to singing permanently, as his voice is not suited to singing.

Below is the video of KOKA clashing with Edem Mensah-Tsotorme over his critique of King Paluta:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the video.

@VoltaKidd commented:

"Koka is basically saying all this for trends,can’t answer a question straight and going to attack a pundit like his got anything ahead of him in the industry"

@Omanerebel commented:

"I am very glad this particular question was posed to KOKA. Simple question, Simple answer, but he couldn't."

@OwuraEd commented:

"So why didn’t Koka look for Paluta’s number but wants that courtesy to be extended to him."

