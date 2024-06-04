George Britton has called for a peace meeting between Shatta Wale and Charterhouse to settle their issues

The Entertainment pundit believes Shatta Wale's involvement in the TGMAs will be very beneficial for the event.

His comments have sparked a lot of reactions from social media users

Entertainment pundit and artiste manager, George Britton, has called for an end to the dispute between Shatta Wale and Charterhouse.

George Britton and Shatta Wale Photo source: @mrgeorgebritton @shattawalenima @ghmusicawards

Source: Instagram

George Britton's plea for peace between Shatta Wale and Charterhouse

George Britton, in a Facebook post, encouraged Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), to sit and settle their issues.

The entertainment pundit stated that it is important for Charterhouse to include Shatta Wale in future TGMA events as his involvement would bring more engagements to the awards scheme and make it very competitive.

He also added that Shatta Wale's participation in the TGMAs would "triple the buzz" around the event.

In the Facebook post, he wrote;

"We have to find a way to settle the dispute between Charles Nii Armah Mensah (Shatta Wale) and Charterhouse Ghana in order to create a more engaging and competitive awards scheme for #TGMA. It would be great to have our superstar participate in this event next year. With the inclusion of Shatta Wale, the buzz will tripple. My SM ppl what do you think?"

Below is the Facebook post:

Social media users react to George Britton's post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as social media users reacted to the George Britton's post.

Linok Noel commented:

"As much as we love his music, he adds nothing to the award scheme. We now know who he is, TGMA is doing well without him. He should be apologizing to a whole award scheme not the other way round. Let's respect the efforts the various sponsors and individual put in that act of organization. The scheme is bigger than just one individual !"

Da BiggestPromoter Wyse commented:

"Not a bad idea"

Manfred Yao Atidepe commented:

"I reject this call. We won’t be part of a scheme that is not transparent in every thing they do. They should declare the votes for the board, academy and the general public differently and that of the summations for each. Also, charter house should disclose the members of the board and the academy to the general public for us to ascertain their credibility and run background checks on them."

Neequaye Boye commented:

"You want him to join them again so they disrespect him. They will still not give him what he deserve and others will make mockry of him. He has won what ever he needs to win in Ghana music so let him be."

Blessme YAllah commented:

"Until the award scheme is proven credible because they are still doing family and friends awards ! so I don’t agree . They don’t like him so they surely do all they can to ruin his reputation"

Shatta Wale and Charterhouse beef

Shatta Wale and Charterhouse have had several disputes, which has resulted in the SM boss' exclusion from the TGMAs in recent years.

The Dancehall artiste was banned from the award scheme indefinitely along with his music rival, Stonebwoy for their involvement in an altercation at the 2019 edition of the event.

The ban was lifted later in 2021 but Shatta Wale decided to boycott the award scheme and said he did not need them.

Stonebwoy, King Paluta and others win big at VGMA24

In other news, Stonebwoy won the coveted Artiste Of The Year Award at the TGMA 24.

King Paluta also won the awards for Best New Act and Best Hiplife song while King Promise took home 3 awards.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards was hosted by Naa Ashorkor and Chris Attoh at Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh