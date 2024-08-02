Global site navigation

Shatta Wale Takes A Subtle Jab At Stonebwoy After His Graduation: "We Know How To Speak English"
by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Stonebwoy graduated from GIMPA with second-class upper honours on July 29, 2024, at a graduation ceremony
  • Shatta Wale, in a social media video, threw shade at Stonebwoy by downplaying the importance of education
  • The musician advised his fans to follow in his footsteps and prioritise making money over academic pursuits

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale expressed his lack of interest in academic accolades, taking a jab at Stonebwoy following his recent graduation from GIMPA.

Shatta Wale shades Stonebwoy after his recent academic achievement. Photo source: @shattawalenima @stonebwoy
Shatta Wale shades Stonebwoy

During Shatta Wale's live interaction on social media, a fan sought his opinion on the importance of education to people's success.

The dancehall musician responded with a subtle jab at Stonebwoy's graduation. He downplayed the relevance of academic achievements.

He explained that school was unimportant to him as he was already fluent in English and knowledgeable about many things.

"Which school? We already know how to speak English and do everything. Forget everything."

Shatta Wale also chided Ghanaians for not heeding his advice and urged fans to follow in his footsteps if they want to succeed in life.

He said:

"People do not want to accept that I am the chosen one. They do not accept that this is someone they need to listen to because he has God's guidelines. You will become rich if you follow me."

Below is the video of Shatta Wale taking subtle jabs at Stonebwoy:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments

Shatta Wale's remarks drew reactions from fans on social media. Many agreed with his opinion on education and praised him for his intelligence.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

DREAMSTAR Kobina commented:

"I need money, u said School 😂🤣🤣… I need 1 trillion and I will that useless School… forever SM 🥰🥰🥰Shatta wale be wise pass the whole Ghana."

wonders commented:

"Our real boss respect 🫡."

Mama nddey@575 commented:

"Where ma jons dey siafo) make you ppl come listen sense 😂😂."

Skulfees6ix.1113 commented:

"S plus raise to the power two that one de3 ebi your own imagination 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Kwaku Sika commented:

"I dey follow you 24/7 Shatta Wale."

philipzy44 commented:

"🤣🤣 SM for life 🤟🤟🤟."

SHFIWU ADAMS commented:

"That is true my king 👑👑👑💯."

Shatta Wale plans to visit Vybz Kartel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale announced his plan to visit Vybz Kartel at his residence in Jamaica after being released from prison.

The Ghanaian musician also declared his intention to become a servant for the dancehall artist, with his comments generating negative reactions.

