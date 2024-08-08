Sarkodie, in a trending video, was spotted at the Airport with Asamoah Gyan and Joe Mettle, preparing to fly to France for the Paris Olympics Africa Station fan zone event

The rapper will perform alongside other high-profile Ghanaian musicians at the music event in Paris on Saturday, August 10, 2024

Sarkodie appearance at the event was cast in doubt recently after a human rights group petitioned the French Olympic Committee to ban him

Despite recent backlash, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's performance at a Paris Olympics event is expected to go ahead.

Sarkodie prepares to perform at the Africa Station fan zone event in France. Photo source: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie flies to France for Olympic event

In a trending social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie was spotted at the Airport preparing to board a flight to France for the Paris Olympics Africa Station fan zone event.

The rapper was spotted a black hoodie, shorts, and white sneakers as he took a photo with a fan, ex-footballer Asamoah Gyan, and gospel singer Joe Mettle at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport.

Rapper Sarkodie will share the stage with King Promise and Darkovibes on August 10, as the Ghanaian artistes billed for the Africa Station fan zone music event at the Stade Robert Cesar in L'Île-Saint-Denis.

The rapper's performance at the event recently came under public scrutiny after a human rights group, the New Ghana Social Justice Forum, petitioned the French Embassy and the organisers to ban him from performing.

The group argued that Sarkodie promoted misogyny in his songs and cited his recent public spat with actress Yvonne Nelson as grounds for his exclusion from the event.

Below is the video of Sarkodie preparing for his flight at the Airport:

Fans react to Sarkodie's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Sarkodie preparing to board his flight to France at the Airport.

@datghguy_ commented:

"That letter no reach Togo sef."

@WofahKay1 commented:

"I'm waiting for him to perform kɛkɛ."

@Sarkodiebalaw commented:

"We can't wait🔥🔥."

@williamswilber1 commented:

"Akoa ani as)…..obede 💥💥💥."

@jolan_dadzi commented:

"Landlord for a reason 🔥."

@SlimjGh commented:

"I saw Joe Mettle In There."

Cina Soul hears Sarkodie's verse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cina Soul is set to release her song featuring rapper Sarkodie and Asakaa superstar O'Kenneth.

The singer couldn't hide her excitement as her producer played the collaboration in the studio for the first time.

A video of her reaction, which popped up online, excited scores of fans who can't wait for the song's release.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh