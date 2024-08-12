An artist, Enil Art, went viral when he presented Gyakie with a beautiful drawing of herself at a public place that looked like the bar section of a hotel

In the video, the musician was partying when the fan presented the drawing to her, getting her so emotional that she hugged the artist several times

The video of their interaction warmed the hearts of many people on social media, while others talked about them being a perfect match for each other

Musician Gyakie was overwhelmed with emotions when a fan surprised her with a drawing of herself at a public place.

In the video, Gyakie was hanging out with friends at a place that looked like a hotel, and fortunately for the artist, Enil Art, he happened to be at the same place.

He seized the opportunity to draw the December hitmaker, and when he presented it to her, she smiled and asked him whether he had drawn her at the venue or if it was a drawing he had already done.

Artist draws Gyakie, musician reacts

The talented artist said he began drawing her the moment he spotted her. Gyakie hugged him several times as she expressed her awe at the drawing.

She flaunted the beautiful art in the video, placed it by her face, and told everyone that the drawing was beautiful and that it looked just like her.

Captioning the video on his Instagram page, Enil Art wrote:

"The most beautiful 2:41 you’ll see today ft @gyakie_ ❤️"

Below is the video of Enil Art presenting a drawing to Gyakie:

Reactions to video of Artist drawing Gyakie

Many people in the comment section of the Instagram post discussed Enil Art and singer Gyakie as compatible as a couple.

Others also gushed over the priceless reaction of the Something hitmaker and how she hugged him several times in the video.

Below are the exciting reactions of fans:

fruitful_fruits said:

"Guy that’s your wife right there trust me"

bibi_toutou said:

"This is the most genuine and beautiful reaction! I love it ❤️"

dharmyadams said:

"She's so genuine, non media conscious and still expresses her full emotions. Keep that friendship"

chukwuthepainter said:

"🏽👏🏽✨✨🤩🤩 but Charley bro, you both would make a cute couple paaa oo 😉"

mavisdafny said:

"The hugs tho😍😍😍😍. You both look good together❤️😍"

abie___yuwa said:

"And she is a beautiful woman with a sweet heart"

his.delppy said:

"Ibeg bro what perfume you wear? cause eiish!!! she dey feel the hug😂😂😂"

celiatoks said:

"The way you’re looking into her eyes! Hm! 😍"

rk.asamoah said:

"Boys are going to learn how to draw so they can also get warm hugs."

Gyakie's manager says she co-owns label

YEN.com.gh also reported that Gyakie's manager, Electro Mirror, disclosed in an interview that the singer is a co-owner of Flip The Music, the record label to which she is signed.

The manager, who also doubles as the label's boss, stated that it was his decision to make Gyakie a co-owner of the label and also explained why, with netizens sharing their opinion.

