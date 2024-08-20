Comedian and actor Funny Face was emotional when musician Cokeman performed his yet-to-released Praise and Worship song

In the video he shared on social media, he and a few others were in the living room of his residence as they prayed and listened to the worship medley

The video touched the hearts of many Ghanaians as they dropped heartwarming messages to the embattled comedian

Embattled comedian Funny Face got emotional as he teased his fervent fans with a snippet of his upcoming song, Praise and Worship.

Funny Face's gospel song

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, Funny Face, some people were in the living room of his beautiful residence as they prayed and listened to his new gospel song.

Musician Cokeman performed the song while the comedian was on his knees, tears rolling down his face.

In the caption, the Ekow Go Dis Way hitmaker said the song, Praise and Worship, would be released soon and that his fervent fans should anticipate it.

"🙏🔥 " GYE NYAME "🙏🔥 AGYE TA ! " PRAISE and WORSHIP WITH FUNNY FACE " Coming Soon .. ❤️🫶🇬🇭🙏."

Video of Funny Face's gospel song.

Reactions to Funny Face's gospel song

The video and Funny Face's song touched the hearts of many Ghanaians in the comment section as they talked about how powerful it was.

Others also shared encouraging words with the embattled comedian, who has had a troubled past battling with mental health and a separation from his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole and their three children.

Below are people's opinions on the gospel song:

yesghanaonline said:

"To him that gives life and does not judge, May he grant you your heart desire and hear your humble plea 🙏🏾❤️"

the7stardpg said:

"You can start a church in your house with these people oo, you have a big compound for a church and you will make a lot of money 💰🙏"

reaganforson said:

"🙏🙏 Funny, I always tell you, God's hand is on you keep today's date..you are destined to be a servant of the most high.you are great.🙏"

mrs_shapo said:

"Your tears will soon be tears of joy In Sha Allah 🙏Happiness and celebrations will never depart from your home🤲🏻🫶🏻"

gloria.agyemang.581 said:

"Who's cutting onion 😍😍😍🙌🙌, God has been good to you,when we can't speaks our tears travels to God👏👏👏🔥🙌"

donkanogh said:

"Very emotional , May Allah see y’all through as winners 🙏🏾🕊️ xoxo"

Funny Face narrates first kiss with Jackie Appiah

YEN.com.gh reported that comedian Funny Face shared the story of his first kiss with actress Jackie Appiah in a movie in which they played a married couple.

Reacting to the video on X, he said he was moved by the kiss and forgot his lines. He encouraged his loyal fans never to forget it because it was a memorable moment for him.

The video got many Ghanaians laughing hard, while others wondered about the movie's release date and when it was filmed.

